Nigeria: AI Disruption - Nsitf Urges Overhaul of Social Protection for Workers

*Warns ignorance, not technology, is the real enemy of Labour

The Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund, NSITF, has called for a comprehensive overhaul of the country's social protection system to safeguard workers from the disruptive impact of Artificial Intelligence, AI, on the world of work.

Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of NSITF, Oluwaseun Faleye, made the call in Ibadan, Oyo State, while delivering a paper titled "Social Security and Protection for Nigerian Workers Amid AI Disruption" at the 2025 Labour Writers Association of Nigeria, LAWAN, Workshop.

Speaking on the theme, "Future of Work in the Era of Artificial Intelligence: A Wake-Up Call for Stakeholders," Faleye warned that Nigeria must act swiftly to ensure its workforce is not left behind as AI reshapes global industries and economies.

"The future of work is already here, and the choices we make today will define the dignity of labour for generations to come," Faleye said. "AI is not the enemy of labour; ignorance is. The real danger lies in not preparing, not adapting, and not protecting."

He said Artificial Intelligence has evolved from being a tech buzzword to a daily reality influencing operations in offices, factories, banks, and newsrooms -- raising urgent questions about job security and human dignity.

While acknowledging AI's potential to enhance efficiency and innovation, the NSITF boss cautioned that it also poses serious threats to traditional jobs across various sectors.

"Social protection must evolve. It must not only compensate; it must empower," he stated. "At NSITF, we are digitizing claims, expanding coverage for informal workers, and partnering with employers to future-proof Nigerian labour."

Faleye outlined five key priorities for safeguarding Nigerian workers in the AI era as expanding social protection to include informal and gig workers, investing in digital literacy and re-skilling displaced workers, leveraging AI to improve transparency and efficiency in benefit administration, strengthening collaboration among government, labour, and employers and ensuring every innovation begins with the question -- "How does this improve the life of the Nigerian worker?"

Acknowledging AI's potential for workplace innovation and efficiency, Faleye nonetheless expressed concern about its tendency to displace workers.

"AI promises efficiency and productivity, but it also threatens traditional jobs -- from factory floors to administrative offices," he cautioned.

He identified Nigeria's peculiar challenges in achieving full social protection coverage, including low enrolment rates, a vast informal sector that accounts for over 80 percent of the workforce yet remains outside safety nets, and limited awareness of the Employees' Compensation Scheme operated by the NSITF.

Faleye, however, noted that AI itself could be a powerful tool in achieving global social protection coverage.

"AI offers tools to make social protection more efficient -- from digital identity systems that verify workers to predictive analytics that help detect fraud or anticipate workplace risks before they happen," he said.

Faleye also urged journalists to help raise public awareness on the importance of adapting social protection systems to new technological realities.

He allayed fears about AI, stressing that with the right policies, preparation, adaptation, and protection, Nigeria's workforce would thrive in the new digital economy.

"We must ensure that every innovation serves humanity, not replaces it. No machine can feel hunger, anxiety, or hope," he added.