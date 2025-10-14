Liberia: Chief Justice Gbeisay to Audit Predecessor

Chief Justice Yamie Quiqui Gbeisay has authorized the General Auditing Commission (GAC), to conduct an audit of the stewardship of former Chief Justice Sie-A-Nyene Yuoh's Bench.

Though Justice Gbeisay served three years (2022 to 2025) as Associate Justice on Yuoh's Bench, he said the potential audit is far from witch-hunting, "but consistent with promoting the integrity of the Judiciary and in line with international best practice."

Gbeisay was nominated by former President George Weah, confirmed by the Senate in September of 2022, as Associate Justice. Justice Yuoh was also nominated to the helm of the Supreme Court by the Weah-led administration and subsequently confirmed by the Senate, in September of 2022.

Gbeisay was nominated and confirmed in July of this year by President Joseph Boakai, as Chief Justice, following the statutory retirement of Yuoh, who turned 70.

Justice Gbeisay announced the audit of the Yuoh's Bench on Monday, October 13, during the official opening of the October 2025 Term of the Supreme Court.

According to Gbeisay, his administration, on September 4, 2025, invited the GAC to commission an audit of the immediate past administration stewardship.

The Judiciary--one of the three branches of government--has operated without financial oversight, raising concerns about mismanagement and misconduct.

While defending his quest for the audit of the Yuoh's Bench, Gbeisay openly declared that "We deem it proper to do so for the sake of the record, because in this country, the general notion is that everyone who serves in government is corrupt."

Gbeisay also disclosed that he has instructed all judges and magistrates who have not declared their assets to do so within thirty (30) days or face administrative consequences.

"This is my administration's effort to reform, improve, and restore the integrity of the judiciary," Gbeisay noted.

Commenting on the recent Civil Service Agency (CSA) personnel verification and credentials audit of staffers of the Judiciary, the Chief Justice indicated that "personnel on our payroll are available and... their credentials align with their duties, and their compensation are commensurate with their qualifications and experiences."

According to him, the audit was performed on a pro-bono basis.

"The Civil Service team has already completed the central office of the Judiciary in Montserrado County and submitted its report to the administration on September 22, 2025," he said. "I can therefore say without fear of contradiction that some of our staff were totally out of place."

The exercise, he said, revealed gross disparity in salaries and benefits. "For example, the Chief Clerk of the Supreme Court, who is a higher-ranking staff, next to the Court Administrator, and a Counsellor at Law earns far less than many subordinate but favored staff who perform minor duties," he emphasized.

"Some of the staff of the judiciary, without any justification, had their salaries and benefits raised far above their bosses and colleagues doing the same job with the same qualifications. Some bosses earn seven times higher pay than their immediate deputies with the same qualifications. Under my watch, this will not be tolerated in spite of ongoing negative social media propaganda," Gbeisay maintained.

According to the Chief Justice, the correction and or re-classification of this process has commenced under the watchful eye of the CSA.

"People who are not accounted for have been blocked. Staff far beyond retirement ages have been notified that their employment will not extend beyond December 31, 2025," Gbeisay openly announced.

In response, the President of the Liberia National Bar Association (LNBA), Counselor Bornor M. Varmah lauded Chief Justice Gbeisay for what he described as "bold call".

Cllr. Varmah said the audit of the Judiciary, particularly at this critical juncture when the Boakai administration is ensuring the full implementation of the Judicial Financial Act, "... will ensure transparency, strengthen public confidence and ensure accountability in the management of judiciary's resources."