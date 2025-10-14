Liberia: Overpass Bridges Project Kicks Off

Chinese engineers have officially begun construction on two major overpass bridges along Tubman Boulevard, marking a significant milestone in Liberia's ongoing efforts to modernize its urban infrastructure and ease traffic congestion in the capital.

The project, inaugurated by President Boakai in September, is being implemented under the China-Liberia bilateral cooperation framework and is part of a broader series of China-aid infrastructure initiatives in the country. The overpass bridges aim to reduce traffic bottlenecks, enhance road safety, and support economic activity by facilitating smoother movement for commuters, pedestrians, and commercial transport along one of Monrovia's busiest corridors.

During the launch ceremony, President Boakai highlighted the project's importance to Liberia's development goals. "These overpass bridges are more than just concrete and steel; they represent our commitment to improving mobility, boosting trade, and creating opportunities for Liberians," he said.

He also indicated that the two overpass bridges are designed to significantly reduce traffic congestion, improve safety for motorists and pedestrians; thus boosting economic activity by ensuring the free flow of goods and services.

"Once these bridges are completed, there will be a visible sign of the Government keeping its promises of improving the efficiency of the Road Network of our country", President Boakai asserted.

President Boakai praised the People's Republic of China for its continued partnership and generosity, calling the two overpass bridges "a milestone in Liberia's national development agenda."

"Our cooperation with China is at its best, with a significant focus on implementing tangible projects that align with our national development plan," Boakai emphasized.

He assured that the project will create hundreds of jobs, benefit small businesses, and become part of a disciplined road management system, stressing that his government will not only build but also maintain the infrastructure.

Tubman Boulevard, one of Monrovia's primary arterial roads, has long been plagued by traffic congestion, particularly during peak hours. The intersections along the boulevard have been sites of frequent traffic jams, delays in commercial transport, and road accidents.

To address these challenges, the Ministry of Public Works, in collaboration with Chinese engineering teams, proposed the construction of overpass bridges that would allow vehicles to bypass high-traffic intersections and ensure uninterrupted traffic flow.

The project is fully funded under China's foreign aid program, which has supported several infrastructure developments in Liberia over the past decade, including roads, bridges, and public facilities.

Chinese engineers have already commenced preliminary work, including site surveys, foundation preparation, and planning for structural installations. Construction is expected to continue over the next 18 to 24 months.

Transportation experts have welcomed the initiative, describing it as a vital step toward modernizing Liberia's urban road network. "By addressing traffic bottlenecks and improving safety, this project will facilitate commerce, reduce travel times, and enhance the overall quality of urban life in Monrovia," said a senior official at the Ministry of Public Works.

Community members living along Tubman Boulevard have also expressed optimism about the project. Many hope that the overpass bridges will not only make daily commutes faster but also attract new business investments to the area, ultimately contributing to local economic growth.

The construction of two overpass bridges (near the Ministerial Complex and SKD Boulevard) funded by China stems from a US$54 million Chinese grant to Liberia, announced during the 2018 Forum on China Africa Cooperation (FOCAC).