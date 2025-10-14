Liberia: JJF Donates Ld$150k Worth of Items to Rural Schools

In a move to promote education and inspire young learners in rural Liberia, the Jeff Juaquellie Foundation has donated a consignment of learning materials, including copybooks and pencils, to at least four rural public schools in Bong County Electoral District #3.

The beneficiary institutions include Jinniepeleta Public School, Kpanyah Public School, Kpaiyah Public School, Gbarmue Public School, and Kwelimin Diablo Public School. The donation took place on October 13, 2025, as part of the foundation's "Bringing Hope to Rural Learners" educational support initiative.

Making the donation on Monday, October 13, Jeff Juaquellie, Founder and Executive Director of the foundation, encouraged students to remain disciplined and focused on their education despite challenges. He reflected on his own humble beginnings, sharing that his father was a teacher and his mother a nurse, both of whom struggled financially to support their children's education.

"I know what it means to be a poor student in a public school," Juaquellie told the students. "But discipline, hard work, and commitment to your lessons can change your life. No matter where you are today, your future lies in your own hands."

Mr. Juaquellie said the foundation's educational initiative was born out of his desire to "give back" after turning 40, in honor of his late father's teachings about service and community empowerment. He disclosed that the foundation plans to conduct parent-teacher consultations (PTA meetings) to assess the specific needs of each school and identify ways to improve the learning environment. "This is just the beginning," he said. "We are not only bringing books and pencils--we are bringing hope, partnership, and empowerment to ensure that every child in these communities gets a fair chance at quality education."

He further revealed that the foundation is also launching a Foreign Scholarship Guidance Program, aimed at helping high school graduates and degree holders access international scholarships for undergraduate and postgraduate studies.

Juaquellie also announced that the program is scheduled to take place on Saturday, October 18, at the Dolokelen Gboveh High School's Auditorium in Gbarnga, where participants will receive guidance on applying to more than 30 universities offering scholarships abroad.

"Many of our young people don't know that these opportunities exist," Juaquellie said. "We want to change that. Trying is better than not trying."

Receiving the donation, Principals of the beneficiary Public Schools, expressed gratitude to the foundation for identifying with rural students. "We say a big thank you for coming and for thinking about our children," he said. "Your effort will go a long way in motivating our learners to stay in school." He also called on other humanitarian organizations and well-meaning Liberians to emulate the initiative.

Meanwhile, beneficiaries commended the foundation for identifying with them and further assured the proper usage. They said the gesture of Mr. Juaquellie will forever live in their hearts. The students at the same time called on the government and other international partners to provide more assistance to rural based schools to enhance effective teaching and learning in their respective institutions.

The Jeff Juaquellie Foundation, which is made up of a team of young professionals, continues to expand its outreach programs in Bong County. Its focus areas include education, youth empowerment, and community development--driven by the belief that education is the key to transforming rural Liberia.