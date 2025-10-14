Liberia: Resuming Diplomatic Mission - Jeety Appointed Honorary Consul of the Slovak Republic

Monrovia — Liberia's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sara Beysolow Nyanti has received in audience the newly appointed Honorary Consul General of the Slovak Republic, Dr. Upjit Singh Sachdeva, commonly known as "Jeety" at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Monrovia.

During the meeting on Wednesday, October 8, Foreign Minister Nyanti warmly welcomed Dr. Sachdeva to his new diplomatic role and extended heartfelt congratulations on his appointment as Honorary Consul of the Slovak Republic with residence in Monrovia.

She commended the Government of the Slovak Republic for strengthening bilateral relations with Liberia through the establishment of this honorary consulate.

Minister Nyanti underscored the importance of enhanced cooperation between Liberia and the Slovak Republic, particularly in areas of trade, investment, tourism, and cultural exchange to achieve the ARREST Agenda for Inclusive development under the leadership of President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Sr.

In response, Dr. Sachdeva expressed gratitude to the Slovak Government for the confidence reposed in him and to Foreign Minister Nyanti for the warm reception. He pledged to work diligently to promote and protect the interests of the Slovak Republic in Liberia, while fostering partnerships that will yield tangible benefits for both nations.

Who is Dr. Sachdeva?

Dr. Upjit Singh Sachdeva is a distinguished entrepreneur, diplomat, and philanthropist who currently serves as CEO/Managing Director of Salala Rubber Corporation, established in 1959, and Jeety Trading Corporation, based in Vai Town, Monrovia.

He also heads several international enterprises, including Jeety Rubber LLC.

Dr. Sachdeva previously served as Honorary Consul General of India in Liberia for over 25 years, where he worked to strengthen India-Liberia relations, promote education, and champion humanitarian causes.

He is a Member of the Boards of Trustees at several leading Liberian institutions, including the University of Liberia, Cuttington University, Booker Washington Institute, and the AME Zion University, reflecting his strong commitment to education and national development.

He has also received multiple "Consul General of the Year," "Businessman of the Year," and "Humanitarian of the Year" awards from leading Liberian media institutions.

As a philanthropist, Dr. Sachdeva has consistently supported education, health, and humanitarian causes across Liberia, including the donation of an ambulance to the University of Liberia and assistance to communities affected by civil conflict.

Mr. Sachdeva's appointment as Honorary Consul of the Slovak Republic in Liberia represents a significant milestone in the expansion of Liberia's diplomatic engagements with European nations.

Key recognitions and awards

July 26, 2011: Mr. Upjit Singh Sachdeva (Jeety) was decorated with one of Liberia's highest distinctions, the Knight Grand Commander of the Humane Order of African Redemption, conferred by the former President of Liberia, Mrs. Ellen Johnson- Sirleaf at an investiture program, held in Voinjama, Lofa County. This event was in commemoration of Liberia's 164th Independence Anniversary.

January 11, 2011: Mr. Sachdeva also received India's highest meritorious awards to Non-Resident Indians, the Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Award, from the President of India, Her Excellency Mrs. Pratibha Devi Singh Patil, at the PBD Award ceremony for 2011 in New Delhi, India

July 21, 2022: Dr. Upjit Singh Sachdeva, was honored with "The Golden Image Award 2022", awarded by the former President of the Republic of Liberia, H.E. George Manneh Weah, for his "indefatigable and unwavering contributions to humanity in post-conflict Liberia."