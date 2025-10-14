Liberia: Arcelormittal Liberia Strengthens Staff Welfare With Expanded Housing Renovation in Buchanan, Yekepa

Buchanan — ArcelorMittal Liberia (AML) has intensified its commitment to improving employee welfare and living standards by expanding its housing renovation program to Buchanan. The initiative, which complements similar works already ongoing in Yekepa, is designed to accommodate the company's growing workforce under its multi-million-dollar Phase Two Expansion Project.

Six housing units comprising 24 individual homes are currently undergoing renovation in Buchanan's Area-R community, with completion and handover to the Estate Department expected by the end of October.

According to Rufus Dickson, AML's Construction Engineer in Yekepa, the housing rehabilitation forms part of a long-term strategy to ensure staff comfort and operational efficiency as the company scales up production and technical operations.

"The ongoing Phase Two Expansion has significantly increased our staffing needs, and we are responding proactively to provide modern, comfortable accommodation for employees and guests across all our operational areas," Mr. Dickson explained.

He described the Buchanan project as a strong demonstration of ArcelorMittal Liberia's commitment to local content development, noting that the work is being carried out by the World Engineering and Construction Company, a Liberian-owned firm that has so far shown excellence in execution and timeliness.

"The contractor has demonstrated professionalism and delivered outstandingly within the agreed timeframe. Their performance has given the company confidence to consider additional work awards to them," he said.

Each of the six housing units features three self-contained bedrooms, including a visitor's bathroom, modern plumbing, and improved utilities. The homes--once looted and abandoned during Liberia's civil unrest--are now being restored to serve as high-quality residences for AML personnel and visitors.

Mr. Dickson revealed that an additional 45 housing units in the same Area-R vicinity have been approved for renovation, to be implemented by the same Liberian firm. These units will be dedicated primarily to local employees, helping reduce accommodation pressure in Buchanan.

He also acknowledged the leadership of Maria DeSilva, Head of the Estate Department, for driving the housing renovation agenda across Buchanan and Yekepa.

"Madam DeSilva has taken a strong lead in ensuring that the new renovation projects are completed on time and meet company standards. This is a critical part of our broader effort to ease housing constraints for staff," he added.

In Yekepa, similar rehabilitation works are ongoing. Several homes have already been completed and handed over, while extension projects in the EA community--home to senior staff--have created more spacious and modernized living quarters. Plans are also underway to renovate and reassign unoccupied houses in Area-D to local employees.

ArcelorMittal Liberia's housing program is one of many welfare initiatives under its Phase Two Expansion Project, which aims to improve not only operational capacity but also the quality of life for employees and host communities.

"Investing in our people is central to our vision," Mr. Dickson emphasized. "Providing decent, modern housing ensures our employees can live comfortably and focus on delivering the company's growth objectives."

Through these continuous infrastructure investments, ArcelorMittal Liberia reaffirms its long-term commitment to supporting Liberia's economic growth, empowering local contractors, and creating a safe, sustainable environment for all its employees.