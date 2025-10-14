Liberia: VP Koung Denies Rift With Senator Kogar Amid Rising Political Tensions in Nimba

Ganta — Vice President Jeremiah Kpan Koung has dismissed rumors of a political rift between him and Nimba County Senator Samuel Kogar, saying there is no animosity despite the senator's recent outbursts criticizing his leadership.

Speaking Monday on the Voice of Gompa (VOG), a local radio station in Nimba County, Vice President Koung said claims of division between him and the senator were unfounded. "Nothing is going on between Kogar and I. I haven't heard anything; all that's circulating are just rumors," Vice President Koung said.

"Even if the election were held today, I would fully support Senator Kogar. I do not regret supporting him, and I will never regret doing so."

Addressing the perceived political divide in Nimba, Vice President Koung added, "If you check Senator Kogar and the late Senator Johnson's DNA, it will be the same because they are brothers. But if you compare Senator Johnson's DNA with mine, it won't match. That's why I'm giving Senator Kogar the space to lead the family."

His comments came days after Senator Kogar intensified his criticism of the Vice President during a political gathering in Nimba's District 7, where he denied being a product of Vice President Koung's political support and vowed to remain outspoken.

"The people said Samuel Kogar will replace Prince Johnson -- will you allow me to be disgraced? No," Senator Kogar told cheering supporters. "I won't do scary things to protect a job." Senator Kogar rejected claims that Vice President Koung or other figures helped him ascend to the Senate in 2025. "I'm seeing other people bragging that they made me Senator. That's not true," he said.

"The people of Nimba respected me and made me Senator. I am not afraid -- I will always speak out when something hurts me. If you do something good, let God appreciate you, not yourself. What makes a man angry makes him speak."

The senator's remarks were widely viewed as a direct response to Vice President Koung, who had endorsed him during the 2025 Nimba senatorial by-election following the death of political strongman Senator Prince Yormie Johnson in November 2024. Since then, tensions have reportedly grown within the Movement for Democracy and Reconstruction (MDR) -- the party founded by the late Senator Johnson -- after Vice President Koung reportedly selected Kortor Kwagrue as the MDR candidate for the District 5 by-election without Senator Kogar's input.

Senator Kogar accused Vice President Koung of exerting "authoritarian control" over the party and disregarding the county's legislative caucus. "Some people stay silent because they want to keep power and play sycophancy," Senator Kogar said. "As senator, I can tell the President I can't work with someone, and he will listen. The President needs me more than them." He also questioned Koung's political posture as a national leader who still identifies primarily with county politics. "The Vice President is not the first of Nimba; he's the second of the Republic," Senator Kogar stated.

"No other vice president in Liberia has been reduced to a county figure. That's wrong. You can be the referees, then you want to be football players. But as a leader, I must speak the truth. If he wants a face-off, I'm ready."

Despite the criticism, Senator Kogar acknowledged his traditional relationship with the Vice President. "Traditionally, Jeremiah Koung is my son, and I respect him," he said. "But as a leader, I must speak the truth. If he wants a face-off, I'm ready."