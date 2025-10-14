Nigeria: 2027 - APC Won't Rely On Govs to Win Presidential Election - Orji Kalu

*** Says he was mocked when he joined APC in 2016 as the only S-East leader; now we have governors and lawmakers.

Chairman of the Senate Committee on South-East Development Commission (SSDC), Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, APC, Abia North, has said that the All Progressives Congress will not rely on defections or sitting governors to win the 2027 presidential election.

According to him, the party's growing strength in the South-East is the product of consistency, sacrifice, and hard work.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Speaking during TVC News Journalists' Hangout anchored by Babajide Otitoju on Monday, Kalu, who recounted how he was ridiculed and called names when he joined the APC in 2016 as the only political leader from the South-East to identify with the party, said, "When I joined the APC in 2016, I was the only South-East leader in the party. People mocked me, called me names, and thought I was mad to have joined a party that had no governor or lawmaker from our region.

"But I stood my ground and kept assuring the party leadership that it would be well. In 2019, I became the first senator elected on the APC platform from the South-East, and today the story has changed. We now have APC governors, senators, and House members across the zone."

The former governor of Abia State, who noted that the party will not depend on political defections or the influence of governors to secure victory in the 2027 elections, said, "We are not relying on governors or defections to win. We are relying on hard work. Politics is about commitment and results, not noise. We are on the ground and determined to ensure that President Tinubu and all APC candidates perform well in 2027, especially in Abia and across the South-East."

The former Chief Whip of the Senate, however, expressed optimism that President Bola Tinubu will record significant success in the South-East during the next general elections, citing growing public confidence in the APC-led government and visible development projects across the region.

Kalu said, "In 2019, President Buhari got over 60% of the votes in my constituency, Abia North. Tinubu didn't do well in 2023 because we didn't mobilise enough, but this time, we are ready. Our people are beginning to see the progress in roads and infrastructure. The President has opened up roads long abandoned, and he's doing it."

When asked if he still maintained his position that the South-East has been marginalised, Kalu said the region has been "put out of the scheme of things" since after the civil war. The South-East Is Not Marginalised, But Excluded Since the War.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"I can always tell you that the South-East is not really marginalised, but we were put out of the scheme of things since after the civil war," he said. "I didn't start the war, and I didn't fight in it, nor did I end it. What we need is sincerity and equity so that we can all move together and develop the country."

On detained IPOB secessionist Nnamdi Kanu, Kalu, who urged Nigerians to respect the judicial process, said, "Nnamdi Kanu's case is before a competent court, and it would be unfair for me to comment on his release," he said. "Justice Omotosho is handling the matter, and we should allow the courts to do their work. Nigerians must learn to respect the judiciary."

The senator who expressed confidence in President Tinubu's reform agenda, describing it as a necessary process that will yield positive results despite current hardships, said, "Reforms come with the good, the bad, and the ugly. Nigerians are feeling pain, yes, but these pains will lead to long-term gain. I've already sponsored a bill on social welfare and investment to reduce poverty, and I'll meet the President to fast-track it. We must show Nigerians that we have them in our hearts."

Kalu also highlighted ongoing infrastructure improvements in the South-East, including federal road projects linking Enugu, Lokpanta, Aba, Port Harcourt, Bende, and Arochukwu.

"Before now, those roads were impassable. Today, they are being rebuilt. The President is doing a lot in our region, and I'm confident that the 2026 budget will reflect even more development for our people," he added.