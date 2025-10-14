Ghana: Glasner in Talks Over Palace Contract Extension

Crystal Palace have opened discussions with manager Oliver Glasner over a contract extension, chairman Steve Parish has confirmed. The Austrian's current deal expires at the end of the season.

Glasner made history last season by leading Palace to their first major trophy in 164 years--the FA Cup--followed by a Community Shield triumph in August. The club are now keen to keep the 51-year-old at the helm as they push for further success.

"We've had some early conversations," Parish told TalkSport on Sunday. "We would love to keep Oliver, we're building something. I think for Oliver it's about the conditions being right.

"It's about everything being in a way that he enjoys his work and he finds the conditions favourable to achieve. Oliver wants to win things. He makes no secret of that. That's what he's in football for. So if we can align those interests then hopefully we can make something happen."