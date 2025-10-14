Ghana: Ecobank Ghana Refurbishes ICT Lab for Tetteh Ocloo State School for the Deaf

Ecobank Ghana, as part of its Corporate Social Investment (CSI), has refurbished the Information Communication Technology laboratories of the Tetteh Ocloo State School for the Deaf in Adjei Kojo in the Tema West Municipality and the Bishop Sam Memorial Basic School in Takoradi, converting them into Digital Learning Centres (DLCs).

The two projects, estimated at GH¢2.2 million, fall under the Ecobank Group's three-year campaign, "Transforming Africa through Education."

These latest additions bring to six the number of ICT laboratories Ecobank Ghana has transformed into DLCs for selected educational institutions since 2023.

The other beneficiaries are the Potters Village Orphanage in Dodowa, South Labone Girls Technical Institute in Accra, 4 Garrison School in Kumasi, and the Methodist School for the Blind in Wa.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Related Articles

As part of the programme, Ecobank Ghana's brand ambassador, King Promise, interacted with the children of the Tetteh Ocloo State School for the Deaf, entertained them, and donated food items and toiletries to the school.

Speaking at the programme--which also marked Ecobank Day 2025 on the theme "Enabling Inclusive Learning for All"--the Managing Director of Ecobank Ghana, Mrs Abena Osei-Poku, said the bank had, over the past three years, taken meaningful steps to support children's education by refurbishing and equipping ICT laboratories in deprived schools and turning them into DLCs.

"Thanks to new technology, especially assistive tools and artificial intelligence, we now have more ways to break down long-standing barriers. These innovations are helping us build more inclusive, supportive, and empowering learning environments," she stated.

Mrs Osei-Poku noted that a child with visual impairment could now access lessons using text-to-speech software, while a student who struggles with writing could use speech recognition tools to express ideas. Artificial intelligence-powered tools, she added, could even help teachers plan lessons better and better understand the needs of each learner.

The Managing Director explained that, in addition to refurbishing the ICT laboratories, the bank had provided a projector, inverter, and free internet connectivity to the beneficiary schools for three years.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Company By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"To complement this, our partners from Ghana Code Club have graciously agreed to facilitate train-the-trainer workshops for both tutors and students for an initial period of six months, focusing on web development, animation, robotics, and artificial intelligence," Mrs Osei-Poku stated.

The Director of the Special Education Division of the Ghana Education Service (GES), in remarks delivered on her behalf by the Unit Head for Education for the Impaired, Gloria Ntim, paid glowing tribute to Ecobank for the support.

She appealed to other corporate organisations to emulate Ecobank Ghana's gesture and come to the aid of the school.

The Tema West Director of GES, Mr Isaac MacCarthy-Mensah, also lauded Ecobank Ghana for refurbishing and transforming the ICT laboratory of the Tetteh Ocloo State School for the Deaf into a DLC. He urged the school's management to take good care of the computers to ensure their long lifespan and use them for their intended purposes.

The Headmaster of the Tetteh Ocloo State School for the Deaf, Mr Isaac Arthur, expressed gratitude to Ecobank Ghana for the gesture and the transformation of the ICT laboratory into a DLC. He said technology was serving as a bridge, breaking barriers to communication, learning, and participation for deaf learners.

Mr Arthur added that, through the new facility, the students would now have access to modern tools that make learning more engaging and interactive.