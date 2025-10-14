Gambia: Empowering Generations - Barakah Kunda Charity Opens Doors to Education in Brikama

The atmosphere was electric as students arrived at the newly inaugurated Barakah Kunda Charity School, dressed smartly in uniforms and beaming with joy.

For many, this was more than just the first day of school, it was the beginning of a journey filled with hope, ambition, and the promise of a brighter future.

In a time when The Gambia needs visionary thinkers to tackle pressing challenges, Barakah Kunda Charity School stands as a beacon of opportunity. With a mission to provide quality education to students from low-income backgrounds, the school is nurturing the next generation of leaders.

Students share their joy

Mariama Sambou, a Grade 7 student, radiated excitement. "I feel great to be part of this school," she said. "I am looking forward to learning from my classmates and realizing my full potential."

Muhammed K. Sanneh, in Grade 8, echoed her enthusiasm. "This school is amazing in every way," he shared. "With my dad's support and my own hard work, I believe I can make a name for myself and for Barakah Kunda," he postulated.

Both Mariama and Muhammed encouraged their peers to stay committed and focused. "When students are punctual and regular," they said, "we can raise the name of our school."

Vice Principal Abubacarr A.M. Darboe, a seasoned educator with over 11 years of experience, expressed optimism about the academic year. "Our teachers are young, energetic, and ready to deliver," he said. "The students will benefit immensely from their guidance."

Reflecting on his own educational journey, Mr Darboe shared, "I came from a background where affording school fees and transportation was a struggle. We chased pickups just to get to school. This initiative is a dream come true. I wish I had this opportunity growing up," he said.

Mr Darboe emphasised that the school's framework meets high teaching standards. "We are offering quality education not just to those who can afford it, but to those who need it most."

A safe and supportive environment

The school prioritises student well-being, offering breakfast and lunch to keep learners energised. "Their financial backgrounds are challenging," Mr. Darboe noted, "so we must support them holistically."

"When you dream, you're asleep. But when you act, you're awake and chasing that dream," Mr Darboe said. He stressed that the school's mission goes beyond academics; it's about unlocking hidden potential and transforming lives.

Chairperson Clendene Griffith explained that the school was founded to address the gap in education access for talented students who struggle financially. "Education may be free," she said, "but uniforms, bags, and other essentials are not. That's why we started this initiative."

"The school has a charity partner in the United Kingdom working to secure funding and resources. We also collaborate with Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education, whose representatives serve on the school's board."

Ms. Griffith emphasised the importance of quality education in shaping the nation's future. "We are here to help build a sustainable and educated Gambia," she said.

Principal Lamin B. Dampha highlighted the school's mission: to provide financial and academic support to vulnerable children. "We aim to offer not just access to education, but quality education that enhances participation and effectiveness," he said.

The school's vision includes expanding grade levels and reaching other regions. Mr Dampha reminded students to uphold values of respect, discipline, hard work, and excellence.

Learning at Barakah Kunda, he added, goes beyond academics. "We discourage foul language and promote behavior that reflects true learning," he said.

"Enrollment was carefully organized, with interviews assessing age, prior education, and family background. Priority was given to children of single mothers and large families. "We recognize that vulnerability varies," Mr Dampha explained.

The school, he said, is equipped with interactive boards, textbooks, internet access, and presentation materials. "A shipment of 70 computers is expected to help teachers design digital learning content. The campus also includes a cafeteria and modern toilets."

Nutrition and Safety

The school, he continued, has provided two trained cooks certified by the Food Safety and Quality Assurance Authority who provide breakfast and lunch. "Safety is paramount, and that is why the school has requested police presence to ensure students' protection near the roadside."

Challenges ahead

Despite its promise, the school faces spatial limitations that may affect extracurricular activities. As a private entity, expanding facilities remains a challenge.

"Barakah Kunda Charity School is more than a building, it's a movement. A place where dreams are nurtured, values are instilled, and futures are shaped. For the students who walk its halls, the journey has just begun."

