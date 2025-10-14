Gambia Embarks On Mass Vaccination to Eradicate Deadly Small Ruminant Disease

The Department of Livestock Services (DLS), in partnership with the Ministry of Agriculture, on Monday officially launched a nationwide mass vaccination campaign against Peste des Petits Ruminants (PPR) a highly contagious disease that continues to devastate small ruminant populations across the country.

Supported by the Small Ruminant Production Enhancement Project (SRPEP) and the "Programme to Strengthen Resilience to Food and Nutrition Insecurity in the Sahel" (P2-P2RS), the campaign kicked off in Tumani Tenda, West Coast Region, marking another milestone in The Gambia's ongoing efforts to eradicate PPR by 2030.

Speaking at the launch, Dr Abdou Ceesay, Director General of the Department of Livestock Services, described PPR as "the silent thief of livelihoods" that has long undermined household incomes, food security, and economic resilience in The Gambia.

"We are gathered here for one vital purpose: to declare, enough is enough," he said. "This vaccination campaign is a decisive step in our national strategy to control and eventually eradicate PPR, in line with regional and global eradication goals led by the FAO and the World Organisation for Animal Health."

Dr Ceesay commended the Small Ruminant Production Enhancement Project (SRPEP) and P2-P2RS Gambia Project for their "unwavering financial and technical support", noting that their contributions have enabled the procurement of vaccines, deployment of personnel, and mobilisation of logistics nationwide.

He also praised veterinary officers, livestock auxiliaries, and community animal health workers - the "frontline soldiers" of the campaign - for their tireless efforts to reach farmers in every corner of the country.

"Vaccination is the seal. Vaccination is the key. Vaccination is the path to a PPR-free Gambia," he emphasised.

Dr Ceesay further recognised the National Livestock Owners Association (NaLOA) for its continuous collaboration with the department, describing the association as "the vital bridge between policy and farmers".

Ansumana Njie, Project Director of P2-P2RS, commended the DLS for its technical competence and leadership in implementing the government's livestock strategy.

He reiterated that the ministry's goal is to achieve livestock self-sufficiency within the next three to four years, saying: "Disease control remains key to improving productivity."

Mr Njie highlighted several achievements of the P2-P2RS and SRPEP projects, including the distribution of over 175 goats and 75 bucks to vulnerable households mostly women and youth in the Lower River Region, with plans to expand distributions nationwide.

He also mentioned ongoing interventions such as re-seeding degraded grazing lands with high-quality pasture and constructing animal watering points to ensure sustainable livestock management during the dry season.

"Our collaboration with the Department of Livestock and national partners is a model of what can be achieved when we work together," he said.

Representing the Governor of the West Coast Region, Sheriff Juju Bojang praised the choice of Tumani Tenda for the launch, describing the community as "organised, hardworking, and deeply committed to agricultural development".

Also speaking, Isatou Savage, Regional Livestock Director for the West Coast Region, underscored the importance of the vaccination drive, urging farmers to bring all unvaccinated sheep and goats forward for immunisation.

