West Africa: Ghanaians and Nigerians Beware - Social Media Posts Promoting 'Afriquantumx' Investment Platform Are Out to Scam You

Ghanaians and Nigerians beware: Social media posts promoting 'AfriQuantumX' investment platform are out to scam you

IN SHORT: Several Facebook posts claim the president of Ghana has announced an investment platform called AfriQuantumX. Others show Nigerian politician Peter Obi promoting the platform. But this is not legit and the posts are out to scam unsuspecting users.

A video posted on social media in October 2025 claims the president of Ghana, John Mahama, has announced a new investment platform called AfriQuantumX.

Part of the video's caption reads: "President John Dramani Mahama, together with Parliament, has presented AfriQuantumX Platform, a national investment platform created so that every citizen can fight inflation and build long-term financial stability."

It claims users can start investing with just GHS3,000 (about US$240) and encourages them to click on the attached link to register.

While the video has circulated mostly in Ghana, posts promoting the same platform have also been published in Nigeria. One of them even features a video of prominent Nigerian politician Peter Obi.

Both Ghana and Nigeria have witnessed a series of investment scams over the years. In one case, a Ponzi scheme known as Crypto Bridge Exchange duped Nigerians of over N1.3 trillion ($882 million).

A Ponzi scheme is an investment scam that pays existing investors with money from new investors. It often promises quick and unrealistic returns on initial payments.

More posts promoting AfriQuantumX can be found here and here. (Note: See more instances at the end of this report.)

But is the platform legit? We checked.

It's a scam

It is highly unlikely that Mahama or Obi would launch an investment platform. But if they had, the media would've covered it. We found no reports of this from any credible media outlets.

Both Obi and Mahama are active on social media and use their accounts to update the public on their engagements. But we found no posts promoting AfriQuantumX on their official X accounts, a major red flag.

On 9 October, Obi took to his X account to distance himself from posts using his name to promote "online businesses and ventures".

"I wish to state categorically that I have no connection whatsoever with any of these endorsements or promotional activities. At no time have I authorised any individual, business, or online platform to use my name, image, or identity for commercial purposes or profit-making ventures. Such acts are fraudulent, deceptive, and aimed solely at exploiting public trust," he wrote.

The link in the viral video directs users to WhatsApp, instead of taking them to a legit website with all the important information about the platform. Scammers often use this tactic to steal people's money and personal information.

Trust your instincts. If a post looks fishy, it's probably a scam. And remember the golden rule - if something seems too good to be true, it usually is.

Warnings from institutions

On 7 October, Nigeria's Securities and Exchange Commission issued a press release, warning Nigerians against investing in the platform.

The commission said the platform was not registered: "Furthermore, its operations exhibit characteristics commonly associated with fraudulent Ponzi schemes. Accordingly, the public is advised to be cautious about investing with the said AfriquantumX, as any person who places an investment or engages with the entity does so at his/her own risk."

One of the posts promoting the platform featured the logo of GCB Bank, one of Ghana's most popular banks. But the bank released a statement, distancing itself from AfriQuantumX.

"The post misuses the bank's logo, shows an unrelated video and directs users to a non-GCB website ... The Bank advises the public not to click, not to share personal or banking details, and not to transfer funds in response to this post," the bank said.

Africa Check has previously investigated similar false investment schemes here, here and here.

For more, read our guide to Facebook scams and how to spot them.

