Nigeria: ...Benin's Rohr to Miss Two Key Players in Battle of Uyo

Gernot Rohr who is chasing to make history as the first coach to lead Benin Republic's Cheetahs to their first FIFA World Cup, has confirmed the absence of two influential players from his squad to battle Super Eagles tomorrow evening.

Neftci midfielder in the Baku league in Azerbaijan, Sessi d'Almeida, and Yohan Roche who is left back with Petrolul in the Romanian Pro League will be unavailable for selection after receiving their second yellow cards in the Cheetahs' hard-fought 1-0 victory over Rwanda on Friday.

The former Nigerian gaffer expressed disappointment over their suspensions but remained optimistic about his team's chances against Super Eagles.

"We have lost two players for the match against Nigeria as a result of a second yellow card," Rohr said. "But all is possible for the three teams -- South Africa, Benin and Nigeria. We now have the decision in our hands. This can be a little advantage, but we will see. Big suspense until the end of the qualifiers.

The absence of Sessi d'Almeida will be a major blow for Benin. Known for his tenacity, tactical intelligence, and leadership, the 29-year-old is the heartbeat of Rohr's midfield -- often dictating play and breaking up opposition attacks.

D'Almeida has been one of the Cheetahs' most consistent performers throughout the qualifying campaign.

Also suspended is Yohan Roche, the dependable central defender. The 27-year-old, of Beninese and French descent, has been a key figure in Rohr's backline, bringing composure, aerial strength, and organization to a side that has conceded just four goals in the qualifiers.

His absence leaves a significant void in Benin's defensive setup as they prepare to face Nigeria's potent attack.

Super Eagles will also be missing star forward Ademola Lookman through suspension.

For Rohr, Tuesday's encounter carries special meaning. The Franco-German tactician previously managed Nigeria from 2016 to 2021, leading the Super Eagles to qualification for the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia and a third-place finish at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.