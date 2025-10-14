Ghana: Kudus Scores As Ghana Becomes Fifth African Team to Qualify for 2026 World Cup

Ghana became the fifth African nation to qualify for the 2026 Fifa World Cup when Mohammed Kudus' second-half goal was enough to see off recent nemesis Comoros 1-0 in their final qualifier.

Victory in Accra took the home side to 25 points from their 10 Group I games, six clear of a Madagascar side who needed to win in Mali to have any chance of finishing top only to lose 4-1 in Bamako.

Tottenham forward Kudus grabbed the glory as the Black Stars became the first nation on the continent outside of North Africa to qualify for next year's finals - with Algeria, Egypt, 2022 World Cup semi-finalists Morocco and Tunisia already through.

After a tepid first-half display, when the home side failed to force the Comoros goalkeeper into a save despite 22 goals in their previous nine qualifiers, the Black Stars broke through moments after the break as Kudus tapped home Thomas Partey's cross from close range for his second goal of the campaign.

Qualification for Otto Addo's side will begin to atone for the failure to reach this year's Africa Cup of Nations, where the lesser-ranked Comorans will open the tournament when meeting host nation, and favourites, Morocco on 21 December.