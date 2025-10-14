Nigeria: Green Falcons Set to Rumble At Women's Rugby League World Series

Africa and Middle East sole representatives at the inaugural Women's Rugby League World Series in Canada, Green Falcons of Nigeria, have promised not only to do the country proud but the continent as a whole.

Speaking after the Nigerian ladies defeated the Leopardess of Ghana 24-8 at the Alaro City International Rugby Pitch, Lekki, Lagos State on Saturday as part of the team's preparation for the World Cup Series, Green Falcons Coach, Luke Shearman, said the girls are in good spirit and ready to take the world by storm in Canada.

"We've worked hard over the past few weeks and the girls have shown real hunger and improvement in key areas. Though there are still more work to be done, but the progress achieved has been unimaginable.

"We are not just going to Canada to make up the number but we're going there to compete and I have no doubt that we can return back as winners," Shearman said.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Also expressing optimism of a good outing for the Green Falcons is captain of the Nigerian side, Blessing Aladeyelu, saying the team gained a lot from the two friendlies matches against the Leopardess of Ghana, promising that all grey areas noticed would the corrected ahead of the World Series.

"We will try and correct all our mistakes before the trip to Canada. I can always count on my teammates and the management when the chips are down, " Aladeyelu said.

For the Managing Director of Alaro City, Yomi Ademola, being able to support the team and be part of their success story gives him enough joy, just as he expressed his delight at the performance of the girls in their two friendly games against the Leopardess of Ghana.

Canada will host Fiji, Ireland, and Nigeria in the inaugural World Series to determine the final spot for the 2026 Women's Rugby League World Cup in Australia and Papua New Guinea at the end of next year.

The Green Falcons who had earlier defeated the Ghanaian ladies with a dominant 40-0 scoreline in the first test game would depart for Canada on October 17.