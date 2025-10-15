Nigeria: Expert Highlights Ways Nigerians Can Access Crypto, Others

Crypto expert and CEO at Bitget, Gracy Chen has revealed that Nigerians can now access crypto, tokenised US stocks and Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) in one place in many ways.

Currently, Nigeria's trading community is among the most active in Africa, from young traders in Lagos to students in Abuja, as crypto has become a common language, now converging with traditional markets.

It is made possible through the bridge that refers to as Universal Exchange (UEX) that brings crypto, US stock futures/ETFs, and more together in a single account and interface, that reduced the fragmentation.

In her words, Chen stated, "Nigerians can trade crypto and get exposure to US stock futures and ETFs on Bitget by depositing USDT or Naira (NGN) through trusted local channels P2P with GTBank, Access Bank, Zenith Bank, UBA, and leading fintechs like Opay, PalmPay, Momo, Kuda, Moniepoint, plus bank transfers, USSD, Flutterwave, Paystack, and more. Whether you prefer direct transfers, USSD, or mobile wallets, funding a Bitget account in Nigeria is now familiar and local."

"Begin with everyday amounts of few naira to build exposure over time without the legacy hurdles of foreign brokerage setups, for the first time, crypto and tokenized US stocks/ETFs are live in one app, with one login and one dashboard aligned with the industry's move toward integrated, user-friendly gateways, the chart discipline honed in forex and crypto translates directly to mega-cap names and broad-market ETFs," she said.