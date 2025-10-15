Nigeria: Trafficked Nigerian Women Giving Birth in Libyan Prisons - Sen Akpoti-Uduaghan

Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan (PDP, Kogi Central), has said women trafficked to Libya have been giving birth to children in Libyan prisons.

The lawmaker called on the Nigerian Immigration and Prison Services to liaise with the Libyan prisons to repatriate Nigerian female prisoners who were delivered of children in prisons.

Natasha disclosed this during Senate plenary on Tuesday when senators were debating a motion on the "urgent need to protect Nigerians from trafficking, slavery, and human rights abuses in Libya" sponsored by Senator Aniekan Bassey (Akwa Ibom East).

"Numerous Nigerian women who were sex trafficked to Libya and happened to escape the unworthy, the inhuman situations were arrested and detained in the Libyan prisons, "She said.

"And they are being used to satisfy sexual urges of the prison warders and prison officials. It is a fact that many of our Nigerian women who found themselves in the Libyan prisons are pregnant and many have given birth to children who live in the prisons.

"So I would appreciate the chambers and my colleagues to approve this so that children, innocent children who are of Nigerian heritage do not suffer with their innocent mothers; that they be brought back to Nigeria."