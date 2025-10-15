Nigeria: Tinubu Seeks Senate's Confirmation of Amupitan As New INEC Chairman, Omidiran for FCC Chair

...Nominates 29 Federal Appointees

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has asked the Senate to confirm Professor Joash Amupitan (SAN) as the new Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The request was contained in a letter read at the resumption of plenary on Tuesday by Senate President Godswill Akpabio.

Tinubu urged the Senate to give the nomination urgent consideration and approval to ensure a seamless transition at the electoral body.

Akpabio, after reading the president's correspondence, referred the request to the Committee of the Whole for immediate legislative action.

Professor Amupitan is a renowned legal scholar and constitutional lawyer.

He is a professor of law at the University of Jos and a former Dean of the Faculty of Law in the institution.

Widely respected for his expertise in public law and legal reforms, Amupitan has served as a consultant to several government committees on justice sector development and governance.

His nomination is being seen as part of the administration's effort to reinforce integrity and professionalism in the management of Nigeria's electoral system.

In a separate communication, President Tinubu also sought Senate's confirmation of Mrs. Ayo Omidiran as the new Executive Chairman of the Federal Character Commission (FCC).

Omidiran, a former member of the House of Representatives who represented Ayedaade/Irewole/Isokan Federal Constituency of Osun State, is widely known for her work on gender inclusion and youth development.

The president further requested the Senate's approval of 28 other nominees as Federal Commissioners, including Dr. Ibrahim Abdullahi from Kwara State.

The nominations, according to sources, are part of a broader move by the administration to strengthen key federal institutions and ensure efficiency, balance and credibility in public service delivery.

Details later...