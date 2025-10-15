Nigeria: 'I Was Called Names for Joining APC', Orji Kalu Taunts Critics, Says Party Ready to Sweep 2027 Polls

Chairman of the Senate Committee on the South-East Development Commission (SEDC), Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, has taunted his critics, recalling how he was called names and mocked when he joined the All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2016, declaring that the party is now strong enough to "sweep the 2027 elections" without relying on defections or sitting governors.

Speaking on TVC News 'Journalists' Hangout' on Monday, Kalu said the APC's growing dominance in the South-East was the result of "consistency, sacrifice, and hard work," not political opportunism.

"When I joined the APC in 2016, I was the only South-East leader in the party. People mocked me, called me names, and thought I was mad to have joined a party that had no governor or lawmaker from our region," Kalu said.

"But I stood my ground and kept assuring the party leadership that it would be well. In 2019, I became the first senator elected on the APC platform from the South-East, and today, the story has changed. We now have APC governors, senators, and House members across the zone."

The former Abia State governor said the APC's success in the region was not accidental but the outcome of deliberate grassroots mobilisation and sustained loyalty to the party.

"We are not relying on governors or defections to win. We are relying on hard work. Politics is about commitment and results, not noise," he said.

"We are on the ground and determined to ensure that President Tinubu and all APC candidates perform well in 2027, especially in Abia and across the South-East."

Kalu expressed optimism that President Bola Tinubu would perform better in the next election, pointing to growing confidence in the administration and ongoing federal projects in the South-East.

"In 2019, President Buhari got over 60% of the votes in my constituency, Abia North. Tinubu didn't do well in 2023 because we didn't mobilise enough, but this time, we are ready," he said.

"Our people are beginning to see progress in roads and infrastructure. The President has opened up roads long abandoned, and he's doing more."

When asked about the long-standing debate over South-East marginalisation, Kalu maintained that while the region has been left behind since the civil war, it is not deliberately marginalised under the current government.

"I can always tell you that the South-East is not really marginalised, but we were put out of the scheme of things since after the civil war," he said.

"I didn't start the war, I didn't fight in it, neither did I end it. What we need is sincerity and equity so that we can all move together and develop the country."

On the detention of IPOB leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, the Senator urged Nigerians to allow the judiciary to perform its constitutional duty.

"Nnamdi Kanu's case is before a competent court, and it would be unfair for me to comment on his release. Justice Omotosho is handling the matter, and we should allow the courts to do their work. Nigerians must learn to respect the judiciary."

Kalu also defended President Tinubu's economic reforms, saying they were tough but necessary for long-term recovery.

"Reforms come with the good, the bad, and the ugly. Nigerians are feeling pain, yes, but these pains will lead to long-term gain," he said.

"I've already sponsored a bill on social welfare and investment to reduce poverty, and I'll meet the President to fast-track it. We must show Nigerians that we have them in our hearts."

He listed major infrastructure works ongoing across the South-East, including federal road projects linking Enugu, Lokpanta, Aba, Port Harcourt, Bende, and Arochukwu, noting that these were once impassable but are now under reconstruction.

"Before now, those roads were impassable. Today, they are being rebuilt. The President is doing a lot in our region, and I'm confident that the 2026 budget will reflect even more development for our people," Kalu said.

The former Senate Chief Whip concluded with a confident jab at his detractors, "They laughed when I joined APC," he said, "but look at us now , we're ready to sweep 2027."