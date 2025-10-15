Nigeria: I Appealed to Buhari, Tinubu to Pardon Maryam Sanda, Father-in-Law Reveals

Abuja — In an unexpected turn of events, the biological father of the late Bilyaminu Bello, who was murdered by his wife, Maryam Sanda, in 2017, Tuesday expressed his joy over the pardon of his daughter-in-law by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The development further underscored an exceptional demonstration of forgiveness and large-heartedness by Alhaji Ahmed Bello Isa.

Addressing a joint press conference in Abuja, alongside father of Maryam, Alhaji Garba Sanda, Isa said he had been on a quiet quest to secure freedom for Maryam, who had been on death row since her sentencing for the murder of her husband.

He explained that his motivation to forgive was purely humanitarian, and that he wanted his daughter-in-law released so she could look after her two young children, and that executing her would not bring back his son.

He explained that, as a devout Muslim, he had long accepted the tragic incident which has been a subject of public discussion, choosing to forgive and leave judgment to Allah.

It also emerged that Isa had previously written to both the then Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami (SAN), and the Commissioner of Police, FCT Command in 2019, to seek clemency for Maryam Sanda, according to letters obtained by THISDAY.

Although those early appeals went unanswered, the recent pardon granted by Tinubu under the Presidential Prerogative of Mercy finally brought his request to fruition.

He made the first plea for Sanda to be set free even before her conviction in January 2020.

He recalled writing to the Commissioner of Police on 17th January 2019, stating that he had forgiven whoever was responsible for his son's death and appealing that the charge be withdrawn "so that my son's soul could rest in peace according to Islamic injunction."

He also swore an affidavit at the FCT High Court on 21st June 2019, reaffirming his forgiveness and pleading that the prosecution be withdrawn.

Also in his letter dated 16th December 2024, titled "Request for Exercise of Prerogative of Mercy for My Daughter-in-Law, Maryam Sanda Sentenced to Death by Hanging," Bello Isa wrote:

"There is nothing more painful than for someone to lose a son in the way I lost my son, Bilyaminu.

"However, what gives me some measure of comfort is that he left behind two beautiful children, my granddaughter, Sa'adatu Bilyaminu, and my grandson, Bilyaminu Bilyaminu, named after his father.

"I have forgiven Maryam who was found guilty of killing my son. Before the end of the trial, I made every effort to let both the Police and the Court know that I did not want her prosecuted, because I did not want a situation where my grandchildren, who had lost their father so tragically, would also lose their mother."

He said, "I have taken it as the will of Almighty Allah, what happened to my son, and I do not blame Maryam for it. However, now that she has been sentenced to death, I beg in the name of Almighty Allah for mercy. If she is killed, who will take care of her two children? They will grow up as orphans, without a father or a mother's love."

The grieving father emphasised that since the 2020 judgment, the children had only been able to see and bond with their mother during occasional visits to the Suleja Correctional Facility, a situation he described as "heartbreaking for innocent children."

Responding to reports that some family members objected to his forgiveness and petition for clemency, Bello Isa said he understood that people would hold different opinions on such a sensitive matter, but as both a father and a Muslim, he believes this was the best course of action for peace and humanity.

He said, "Vengeance cannot bring back my son," he said quietly. But forgiveness can bring peace to my family, to her family, and to the children who must not suffer any longer."

Also speaking, Alhaji Garba Sanda, expressed deep gratitude to Isa and his entire family for their rare act of compassion, describing it as "a true reflection of faith and forgiveness."

He said, "Words cannot describe our appreciation to the Bello family for this gesture of mercy and reconciliation. We continue to pray that something positive may yet emerge from this regrettable tragedy, that our families may heal, and that these children will grow up knowing love from both sides of their family."

The two families, further declared that they had chosen forgiveness, compassion, and faith over pain, and had committed to working together to raise the children in an atmosphere of peace and love.