Nigeria's Super Eagles Miss Automatic World Cup Spot Despite Thrashing Benin 4-0

In a thrilling encounter at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, on Tuesday evening, Victor Osimhen showcased his extraordinary talent by scoring a hat-trick, leading Nigeria to a commanding 4-0 victory against Benin Republic in their final Group C World Cup qualifying match.

Despite the emphatic win, Nigeria's hopes of securing an automatic place in the upcoming 2026 World Cup were ultimately dashed when South Africa triumphed over Rwanda with a decisive 3-0 victory at home.

The match began with an electric atmosphere as fans rallied behind the Super Eagles, eager for a strong performance. Nigeria wasted no time in asserting their dominance, with Osimhen finding the net just three minutes into the game, giving the hosts an early lead. The Galatasaray striker displayed his poaching instincts, capitalising on a defensive error to slot the ball past Benin's goalkeeper.

As the first half progressed, Nigeria continued to apply pressure, with Osimhen doubling the score in the 37th minute. He expertly converted a well-placed cross, demonstrating his aerial prowess and clinical finishing. Shortly before half-time, Benin's Steve Mounie managed to threaten Nigeria's goal, but the Super Eagles held firm to maintain their two-goal advantage at the break.

The second half saw Nigeria come out with renewed intensity. Just a minute after the restart, Osimhen completed his hat-trick, scoring his third goal of the match in the 51st minute, taking advantage of a defensive lapse. The crowd erupted as he celebrated with his teammates, solidifying his status as the match's standout player.

Despite Nigeria's commanding lead, the team did not relent, with further opportunities created to extend their advantage. In the 90th minute, Frank Onyeka sealed the victory with a fourth goal, ensuring the Super Eagles finished the match with an impressive scoreline.

The victory brought excitement among Nigerian fans, but the mood quickly shifted as news filtered through that South Africa had secured their place in the World Cup. The Super Eagles, despite their strong performance, finished second in the group, leaving them to reflect on what might have been.