Nigeria: Senate Sets Up 12-Man Committee to Counter U.S. Genocide Claims Against Nigeria

The Nigerian Senate has constituted a 12-member ad-hoc committee to advise the legislature on how to respond to growing international concerns over alleged United States-backed claims of persecution of Christians in the country.

The decision followed a closed-door session on Tuesday, where lawmakers deliberated on recent claims by the United States Government suggesting possible acts of genocide targeting Christians in some parts of Nigeria.

Senate President Godswill Akpabio, who announced the formation of the committee, said the team would develop a comprehensive position paper to be presented to both the Executive and the Senate. The document, he noted, must be backed by "verifiable facts and statistics."

"There are misconceptions that need to be corrected," Akpabio said. "We are dealing with a complex terrorist threat, and it's important that our counterparts in the U.S. understand that the violence affects both Christians and Muslims."

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Members of the committee include Senators Victor Umeh, Yemi Adaramodu, Aniekan Bassey, Niyi Adegbonmire, Abdul Ningi, Titus Zam, Tony Nwoye, Tahir Munguno, and Asuquo Ekpenyong, among others.

The Senate's move came amid increasing diplomatic scrutiny and the potential implications of such allegations on Nigeria's global reputation and interfaith relations.

Earlier, the upper chamber resolved to engage with the United States Congress to address and counter what it described as "misleading narratives" portraying the country's security challenges as a Christian genocide.

The resolution followed a motion raised by Senator Ali Ndume, which sparked a broader debate among lawmakers on the international perception of Nigeria's internal security issues.

In his contribution, Akpabio proposed that a smaller delegation of lawmakers visit the U.S. to directly engage American lawmakers and clarify Nigeria's position. He stressed the need for discreet diplomacy, saying such meetings should be held privately to ensure frank discussions.

Senator Jimoh Ibrahim also called for a more informed approach to national security. "Our counterterrorism efforts must be guided by knowledge-based strategies," he said.

Lawmakers agreed that while international concern over Nigeria's security situation may be well-intentioned, much of it stems from misinformation that paints a distorted picture of the country's realities.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The ad-hoc committee is expected to submit its report within a specified timeframe to shape Nigeria's legislative stance and guide its engagement in ongoing international discussions.