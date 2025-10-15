Madagascar Army Seizes Power After President Rajoelina Flees Country

Madagascar's army has taken control of the country after parliament voted to remove President Andry Rajoelina, a former disc jockey who led the island nation twice since 2009. He fled the country following weeks of youth-led protests over corruption, poor governance and shortages of water and electricity.

The High Constitutional Court said it had asked Colonel Michael Randrianirina to take charge as head of state, saying Rajoelina was no longer able to carry out his duties.

Lawmakers in the lower house voted 130 to one to impeach the president on Tuesday, accusing him of "engaging in activities deemed incompatible with presidential duties".

Rajoelina had earlier tried to dissolve parliament by decree from an undisclosed location, but deputies said the move was invalid and went ahead with the vote.

"We have taken power," Colonel Randrianirina said on national radio. "Nothing is working in Madagascar. There is no president, no Senate president, no government. We must take responsibility."

RFI reported that Rajoelina left Madagascar on Sunday aboard a French military aircraft. An opposition official, a military source and a foreign diplomat also confirmed his departure to Reuters.

State institutions suspended

Randrianirina, a commander in the elite Army Corps of Administrative and Technical Services, said all state institutions except the lower house were suspended, including the Senate, the Constitutional Court and the national electoral commission.

He told reporters that a committee led by the military would manage a transition lasting up to two years alongside a civilian government before new elections are held.

Opposition deputy speaker Siteny Randrianasoloniaiko said Rajoelina's decree dissolving parliament was "legally invalid". He added that "the president of the National Assembly was not consulted.

Rajoelina later appeared in a video from an unknown location, saying he was in a safe place after what he described as a murder attempt. He called the events a "coup attempt" and insisted that he remained fully in office.

Protests and celebrations

The crisis began on 25 September when demonstrations over water and power cuts grew into wider protests against corruption and hardship. Many of those marching were from the Gen Z youth movement, which helped drive the uprising.

At Antananarivo's 13 May Square, thousands of protesters danced, sang and waved Malagasy flags as news of the army's takeover spread.

"We're so happy Andry Rajoelina is finally gone. We will start again," high-school student Fih Nomensanahary told Reuters. Others were more cautious.

"They need to hand over to a civilian administration quickly and have an election," said Rezafy Lova, a 68-year-old IT consultant.

Sarik, a member of the Gen Z movement, told RFI the group wanted "real involvement of civil parties in the transition that is coming".

Over the weekend, Randrianirina's Army Corps unit joined the protesters, declaring: "Let us refuse to be paid to shoot our friends, our brothers, our sisters."

The gendarmerie and police later broke ranks with the president.

Concern abroad

The United Nations said it was monitoring the situation and would oppose any coup. French President Emmanuel Macron called for respect for constitutional order, while the United States urged all sides to seek a peaceful solution.

Randrianirina, 51, previously served as governor of the southern Androy region and was jailed last year for inciting military mutiny. His rise marks another turning point in Madagascar's long history of uprisings and army takeovers.

With most of the population under 20 and three-quarters living in poverty, many Malagasy people now hope this transition will bring real change.