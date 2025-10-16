Africa: Communique of the 1306th Meeting of the PSC (Emergency Session), Held On 15 October 2025 On Updated Briefing On the Situation in the Republic of Madagascar

COMMUNIQUÉ

Adopted by the Peace and Security Council (PSC) of the African Union (AU) at its 1306th meeting (Emergency Session), held on 15 October 2025 on Updated Briefing on the Situation in the Republic of Madagascar.

The Peace and Security Council,

Recalling Declaration [Ext/Assembly/AU/Decl.(XVI)] on Terrorism and Unconstitutional Changes of Government, adopted by the 16th Extraordinary Session of the AU Assembly of Heads of State and Government held in Malabo, Equatorial Guinea, from 27 to 28 May 2022; Decision AHG/Dec.141(XXXV) and AHG/Dec.142(XXXV), adopted by the 35th Ordinary Session of the OAU Assembly of Heads of State and Government held in Algiers, Algeria, from 12 to 14 July 1999; the Declaration on the Framework for an OAU Response to Unconstitutional Changes of Government, adopted by the 36th Ordinary Session of the OAU Assembly of Heads of State and Government held in Lomé, Togo, from 10 to 12 July 2000 (the Lomé Declaration); as well as the Solemn Declaration of the 50th OAU/AU Anniversary adopted in Addis Ababa on 25 May 2013;

Also recalling Communiqué [PSC/PR/COMM.1305 (2025)] adopted at its 1305th meeting, (Emergency Session), held on 13 October 2025 on the situation in Madagascar;

Reiterating the AU zero tolerance of unconstitutional changes of government, in line with Article 4(p) of the AU Constitutive Act;

Reaffirming the AU respect for the independence, sovereignty, territorial integrity and unity of the Republic of Madagascar;

Also reaffirming the AU solidarity with the people of Madagascar in their legitimate aspirations to promote good governance, democracy, development and prosperity in their country;

Taking note of the Opening remarks by H.E. Ambassador Tebelelo Alfred Boang, Permanent Representative of the Republic of Botswana to the AU and Chairperson of the PSC for October 2025; the statement by H.E. Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, Chairperson of the AU Commission; the briefing by H.E. Ambassador Bankole Adeoye, Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace and Security; as well as by the Special Representative of the Chairperson of the Commission for Madagascar; and also taking note of the statement by the representative of the Republic of Madagascar, as the concerned country and by the representative of the Republic of Malawi, in its capacity as Chair of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) Organ on politics, Defense and Security Cooperation; and

Acting under Article 7 of its Protocol, the Peace and Security Council:

1. Notes with deep concern and strongly condemns, the seizure of power by the military on 14 October 2025; and totally rejects the unconstitutional change of government in the Republic of Madagascar, which took place on 14 October 2025, in blatant violation of AU principles and normative instruments, particularly the African Charter on Governance, Elections and Democracy and the 2000 Lomé Declaration;

2. Decides, accordingly, in line with relevant AU instruments, particularly Article 7 (g) of the Protocol Relating to the Establishment of the Peace and Security Council of the African Union, and Article 25 (1) of the African Charter on Democracy, Elections and Governance, to immediately suspend the Republic of Madagascar from participation in all activities of the Union, its Organs and Institutions, until constitutional order is restored in the country;

3. Also demands the Armed Forces of Madagascar to urgently and unconditionally uphold the principle of constitutionalism, and to refrain from further interference in the political processes in Madagascar, failing which the Council will institute targeted sanctions against all the actors involved in the military coup d'etat;

4. Demands a swift and full return to constitutional order through a civilian-led transitional government, and the organization, as soon as possible, of free, fair, credible and transparent elections; in this regard, directs the AU Commission, in close cooperation with SADC, to provide the requisite support to Madagascar to ensure a swift return to constitutional order;

5. Urges the Malagasy people to remain calm, refraining from all acts that could fuel further violence and to prioritize the supreme interests of the country and its people above all else; in this regard, calls for national inclusive dialogue and national unity towards peaceful resolution of the crisis in the country;

6. Appeals to all external actors to refrain from any interference in the internal affairs of Madagascar to avoid further complicating the situation in the country;

7. Reiterates its recommendation to the Chairperson of the Union, with the support of the Chairperson of the AU Commission, to immediately dispatch a high-level delegation to Madagascar to engage with the stakeholders concerned with a view to address the challenges in the country; in this context, welcomes the decision of the Chairperson of SADC to dispatch a High-Level delegation of the Panel of Elders to Madagascar; and emphasizes the need for closer collaboration of the AU and SADC efforts;

8. Requests the AU Commission to fully implement the PSC Communiqué [PSC/PR/COMM.1305 (2025)] adopted at its 1305th meeting, held on 13 October 2025;

9. Calls for ensuring coordinated support towards the restoration of constitutional order in Madagascar under the auspices of the AU and SADC, to closely follow up on the situation in Madagascar and the implementation of the decisions of Council; and

10. Decides to remain actively seized of the matter.