Nigeria: Let's Stop False Narratives About Our Country - Govt to Nigerians

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Alhaji Mohammed Idris, has called on Nigerians to unite against false narratives, contrived misinformation and foreign interests to undermine the nation's unity.

Idris made the call when a delegation from the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN), led by its Vice Chancellor, Prof. Olufemi Peters visited him.

This is contained in a statement issued by the Minister's Personal Assistant on Media, Malam Rabiu Ibrahim on Wednesday in Abuja.

"Nigerians should join hands collectively, to stop fake narratives about our country.

"We all have a responsibility to project the truth and Nigeria's image.

"Misinformation has the capacity to divide nations, and we must not allow that to happen to ours.

"Nigeria and the Federal Government under President Bola Tinubu is commitment to advancing media and information literacy as a tool for promoting truth, unity, and national development," Idris said.

The minister emphasised the importance of collective responsibility in addressing the spread of fake news and misinformation, noting that false narratives have far-reaching consequences on national unity, peace, and nation's 's image.

He praised the NOUN for what he described as its excellence in promoting open distance learning and commitment to hosting the International Media and Information Literacy Institute (IMILI).

He added that, the certification for the IMILI would be done in November 2025, at the UNESCO General Conference in Samarkand, Uzbekistan.

"IMILI is not only an educational initiative, but also a strategic national investment in truth, literacy and civic enlightenment.

"And that is why my Ministry is committed to working with NOUN, UNESCO, and the Federal Ministry of Education to ensure Nigeria's successful ratification and recognition of IMILI at the UNESCO General Conference in Samarkand.

"The IMLI objective is to promote responsible media practices and strengthen Nigeria's global standing in information literacy as a leading voice in information integrity.

"The establishment of IMILI not only positions Nigeria as a leading voice in media and information literacy across Africa, but the grand initiative aligns with Tinubu's Renewed Hope Agenda, which promotes integrity, accountability, and public enlightenment," Idris said.

Peters expressed the University's profound gratitude to the Federal Ministry of Information and National Orientation for entrusting it with the responsibility of hosting IMILI.

Peters acknowledged the Minister's support and the Federal Government's provision of a ₦250 million Naira grant to facilitate the Institute's development.

He described the Institute as capable of strengthening Nigeria's leadership in global media education and pledged the full commitment of the NOUN to the success and international recognition of IMILI.

"NOUN is fully prepared for the global accreditation of IMILI as a UNESCO Category Two Institute, and this recognition will further enhance Nigeria's reputation in education and media literacy."

He also guaranteed NOUN's institutional capacity, digital infrastructure, and academic expertise to sustain the Institute, with structures already in place to ensure its autonomy and international relevance.

