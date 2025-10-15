Nigeria: With Mbah, Uzodimma, Nwaifuru, Ndigbo Has Come to Mainstream Politics - Shettima

Vice President Kashim Shettima has declared that with the movement of Enugu State governor, Peter Mbah, to the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the continuous energy exhibited by Governor Hope Uzodimma and Governor Francis Nwifuru, Ndigbo had joined the mainstream of Nigerian politics.

He stated this yesterday at Okpara Square, Enugu, during Governor Mbah and his supporters' defection to the APC.

The vice president said Ndigbo had been marginalised in politics in Nigeria, even though they were among the most vibrant people on the continent of Africa.

"Today is a great day in our nation; indeed, a great day in Ndigbo.

"Alli Mostrui, the great Kenyan writer, once described the Igbo as the Nigerian Jews- geographically mobile, economically enterprising and educationally ambitious. Sadly, in the last 10 to 12 years, Ndigbo, one of the most vibrant tribes in Africa, have been in the margins of Nigerian politics.

"Now, with the coming of Governor Peter Mbah and the continuous energy being exhibited by Governor Hope Uzodimma and Governor Francis Nwifuru, I believe the Ndigbo have come to the mainstream of Nigerian politics.

He assured President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, their leader, is a man for all seasons and all people, adding that he has a sense of inclusion, a rare capacity to listen, and a belief in merit over sentiments.

The vice president stated that the president has made the APC the most formidable political party in Africa.

"To Governor Peter Mbah, let me say: You are already one of us. You're a progressive through and through. And I believe you have had a broom hidden in your umbrella for all these years, waiting for the right moment to bring it out.

"We want to welcome you to the APC warmly. From the convention and constitution, the governor is the party's leader in his state. Your Excellency, you're now the leader of the APC family in Enugu State.

"I'm the vice president, but the leader of APC in Borno State is Prof. Babagana Zulum. The president of the Senate is the number three citizen in Nigeria, but the party leader in Akwa Ibom State is Governor Imo Eno. Also, the Speaker of the House is a representative, Rt. Hon. Tajudeen Abbas is the number four citizen in the country, but the leader of APC in Kaduna State is Senator Ubani Sani. We're one family tied to a common destiny.

"I want to assure all of you that you are welcome in the APC, and we're one big family. Rest assured that you'll be treated justly and fairly, and all the federal government initiatives planned for the Southeast will undoubtedly reach the Southeast.

"I want to thank our leaders in the Southeast most profoundly: the courageous and generous Hope Uzodimma and Francis Nwifuru. Now, we have an addition in the kitty: the performing governor of Enugu State. Indeed, tomorrow is here.

Also speaking, the speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, noted that the APC was established in Nigeria precisely 11 years ago.

He described the event as a day they needed to celebrate, adding that it signifies that the APC will take over the entire Southeast Region because Enugu State is the region's heartbeat.

"I want to assure the governor and the good people of Enugu State that your interests will be protected and preserved under the APC. No party can give you the platform you will use to achieve all you want to reach for your people, other than the APC.

"APC is a family, and APC remains the party for the future. This party will give you more development, peace, and the necessary resources to work for your people.

"I want to assure you that those of us who joined this party 11 years ago are on the same level with you, even though you are joining today. We assure you of our support in this journey to serve for the betterment of the people," he stated.

In his speech, the governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodinma, congratulated Mbah for his decision to join the APC.

"On behalf of the Progressive Governors' Forum, I welcome all of us to Enugu this afternoon and to congratulate our dear brother and friend Peter Mbah, for taking the wise decision to join the All Progressives Congress to strengthen the excellent work our dear president Bola Ahmed Tinubu is doing in Nigeria.

"We in the South East are happy for this decision, which has strengthened our integration into national politics".

National chairman of the APC, Nentawe Yilwatda, thanked Mbah for his decision to join the APC.

He described him as a progressive who has improved virtually all sectors in the state.

Former Senate President Ken Nnamani, Governors Hope Uzodinma and Francis Nwaifuru of IMo and Ebonyi States, former governor of Enugu State Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, former Governor of Abia State Benjamin Kalu, and the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives were present at the occasion.