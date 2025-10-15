Nigerians Will See the Best of Tinubu Administration in 2026 - Wike

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Nyesom Wike has appealed to Nigerians to remain patient with President Bola Tinubu's administration, saying the country is on its path to the 'promised land'.

The minister spoke yesterday at the inauguration of the newly constructed Access Roads in Sector Centre 'B' of the Dakibiyu District, Abuja, where he also swiped at government critics.

Wike said that President Tinubu's third year in office would reveal unprecedented achievements. "Next year, Mr. President's third anniversary, Nigerians will see what they have never seen before. So, all I am pleading with all of you is to continue to be patient. We will get to the promised land. Through Mr President, it will be a different narrative. You can see it coming," he said.

He challenged Nigerians to use the visible transformation in the FCT as a benchmark for assessing the President's performance nationwide, saying that even the most ardent critics could not deny the progress in the capital territory.

"As far as FCT is concerned, no matter how you hate anybody, no matter how you felt as you lost the election, somebody has to win. There is no GG in elections. So, even if you hate Mr President, can you deceive yourself to the point that you will say nothing is happening in FCT? Certainly not," he said.

Wike recalled the previously dilapidated state of the Dakibiyu District, hosting major institutions such as the Police Service Commission and the Code of Conduct Tribunal, and celebrated its current revitalisation, attributing the feat to President Tinubu's right leadership.

"When you have the right leadership, you can achieve the expected results. Mr President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu has shown the right leadership. And that is why we are able to go this far," he said.

Turning to some Nigerians he described as political detractors, the minister said he remained unperturbed. He referred to recent speculation about his absence from a Council of State meeting and dismissed it as baseless blackmail.

He commended the collaborative spirit between him and the minister of State for FCT, Dr Mariya Mahmoud, noting that their synergy was crucial to project delivery.