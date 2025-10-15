Nigeria: Senate Sets Up Committee On Christian Genocide Claims

The Senate has constituted a 12-member ad-hoc committee to advise the legislature on how to respond to growing international concerns over alleged state-backed persecution of Christians in Nigeria.

The decision was reached during a closed-door session yesterday, where the lawmakers deliberated on recent claims by the United States government suggesting possible acts of genocide against Christians in some parts of the country.

The Senate's move followed increasing diplomatic scrutiny and the potential implications of such allegations on Nigeria's international reputation and interfaith relations.

Members of the committee Senators Victor Umeh, Yemi Adaramodu, Aniekan Bassey, Niyi Adegbonmire, Abdul Ningi and Titus Zam.

Others are Tony Nwoye, Tahir Munguno and Asuquo Ekpenyong.

The committee was tasked with developing a comprehensive position paper for presentation to the Executive arm of government and the Senate.

It is expected to produce a document that will shape Nigeria's legislative stance on the matter and guide its engagement in ongoing international discussions.

The Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, said the position paper must be backed with verifiable facts and statistics.

Earlier, the upper chamber resolved to engage with the United States Congress to address and counter what it described as misleading narratives portraying the country's security challenges as a Christian genocide.

The decision followed a motion by Senator Ali Ndume, which sparked a broader debate among the lawmakers on the international perception of Nigeria's internal security issues.

In the ensuing debate, the lawmakers expressed concern that such narratives, though often arising from genuine concern, were grossly misinforming international partners and damaging Nigeria's global image and economy.

Akpabio proposed setting up an ad hoc committee to visit the United States and directly engage with American lawmakers to clarify the situation.

He noted the need for private discussions, suggesting a closed-door session and a smaller delegation to undertake the engagement.

Senator Jimoh Ibrahim emphasised the need for Nigeria's counterterrorism efforts to be guided by knowledge-based strategies.