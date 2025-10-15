Ghana: Veep Donates Over 600 Life Jackets, Relief Items to Krachi West

Vice President Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang has donated over 600 life jackets and other relief items to the people of Krachi West in the Oti Region following the tragic boat accident that claimed several lives on the Oti River last Sunday.

The Vice President, who visited the community yesterday, expressed deep sorrow over the loss of lives and extended condolences to the bereaved families and the entire community.

"It is heart-breaking to hear about the loss of precious lives. Let me assure you that you are not alone in this time of mourning. We are with you. Let us work together to make this a thing of the past," she said.

Professor Opoku-Agyemang urged residents, particularly boat operators and community leaders, to make safety a top priority on the river. She cautioned them to ensure that every passenger wears a life jacket before boarding any boat.

"Be agents of change. Ensure that everyone who boards your boat wears a life jacket. We must all take responsibility to prevent such accidents from happening again," she admonished.

The Vice President said the donation of life jackets and relief materials formed part of government's immediate response to the tragedy. She added that more long-term measures would be introduced to improve safety on inland waterways and prevent future occurrences.

She called on traditional leaders, assembly members, and opinion leaders in the area to support government efforts to educate communities about water transport safety. Public awareness and collective responsibility, she said, were key to avoiding similar tragedies.

"Government can provide the life jackets and improve facilities, but it is up to all of us to use them and to insist that others do the same. No life should be lost because of something that can be prevented," she said.

The visit by the Vice President brought some comfort to the grieving community, many of whom said they felt encouraged by the government's presence and support during their difficult moment.

Community leaders and family members of the victims expressed appreciation for the gesture and pledged to work closely with authorities to promote safer practices on the river.

The gesture was warmly received by the chiefs and people of Krachi West, who expressed their gratitude for the government's swift response and compassion.

The Krachi West Municipality has been in mourning since Sunday after the fatal accident on the Oti River. Reports indicate that the boat, carrying about 20 passengers from Okumah to Debume, capsized midway through the journey. Sixteen people drowned, while only four survived.

As of the latest update, the bodies of 15 victims had been recovered, with one person still missing. The victims included women and children who were reportedly returning from a market trip.