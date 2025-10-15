Ghana: Bawumia Begins Nationwide Campaign ...Ahead of NPP Presidential Primaries

Former Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has officially begun his nationwide campaign to lead the New Patriotic Party (NPP) into the 2028 general election.

According to a statement from his campaign team, the tour, which begins today, will cover all 276 constituencies across the country.

The campaign, described as a grassroots-focused initiative, is expected to enable Dr Bawumia to engage directly with polling station executives, electoral area coordinators, constituency officers, former party leaders, and other key stakeholders.

It explained that the move is part of his commitment to strengthen party unity, listen to members, and build a stronger foundation for victory in 2028.

The campaign called on party members and supporters to maintain decency and discipline throughout the flagbearer contest.

"We must refrain from insults, personal attacks, and false allegations. Our focus should be on promoting Dr Bawumia's vision, achievements, and ideas for the country," the statement read.

The team further urged all NPP communicators and supporters to base their discussions on facts and substance rather than emotions or personal issues.

"We believe Dr Bawumia's experience, leadership, and policies will speak for themselves when the debate is focused on real issues," the campaign noted.

It concluded with a call for unity, reminding party members that their common goal is to secure victory in 2028.