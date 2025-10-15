Liberia: FIFA Expert Urges Liberia to Brand Women's National Team

MONROVIA — FIFA Women's Football Technical Expert Thubaelihle Bridgette Sibanda has called on the Liberia Football Association (LFA) to develop an official brand name for the country's senior women's national team, saying a unique identity would elevate its visibility and inspire more girls to take up the sport.

Sibanda, a Zimbabwean who served as lead facilitator of a weeklong FIFA-funded capacity-building workshop for women's football stakeholders, said Liberia's women's team deserves a distinctive brand that mirrors the men's "Lone Star" identity but reflects its own vision and values.

"We have the Lone Star for the men's national team," Sibanda said. "In the same way, we should create a brand for the women's team that reflects the vision, message, and identity of Liberian football."

She added that the proposed brand should embody the LFA's strategic priorities while aligning with Liberia's broader cultural identity.

"We started with the mantra 'Empower Her - Inspire Greatness' so girls in Liberia can see themselves in that brand and connect with it," Sibanda said. "We're challenging stakeholders to find a unique voice and name that complements the Lone Star but speaks directly to the women's game."

Currently, all of Liberia's national football teams--including the youth sides--carry the name Lone Star, often creating confusion among sports journalists and fans.

Building Local Capacity

The six-day seminar, held in Montserrado County, brought together administrators, volunteers, and club officials from the Upper, Lower, and Community Leagues, as well as county sub-associations.

Sibanda said the training aimed to strengthen the administrative and leadership capacity of local football officials, enhance their understanding of women's football development, and encourage broader participation nationwide.

According to LFA Women's Football Manager Aletha Massaquoi, the ongoing capacity-building program will continue in Nimba, Grand Gedeh, Maryland, Lofa, River Gee, and Grand Kru counties in the coming weeks.

Massaquoi noted that the initiative has equipped participants with the tools and confidence to promote women's football more effectively across Liberia.

LFA Third Vice President Jodie Reid-Seton thanked FIFA for its sustained support, commending participants for their commitment and urging them to apply the skills gained to advance women's football at all levels.

"This program is not just about training--it's about creating a movement for women's football in Liberia," Reid-Seton said. "We must build on this momentum."