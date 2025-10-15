Liberia: LBA Dismisses Pythons' Protest, Awards Championship to Oilers After Forfeit

15 October 2025
The Liberian Investigator (Monrovia)
By Thomas Kojo Roulhac

Published: October 15, 2025

MONROVIA -- The Liberia Basketball Association (LBA) has downplayed complaints from the NPA Pythons over alleged biased officiating, awarding the 2025 national championship to the LPRC Oilers after the Pythons failed to appear for Game 4 on Sunday.

The Oilers, who led the best-of-five series 2-1, were crowned champions after the Pythons forfeited the match. The LBA waited several hours for the team to show up before declaring a forfeit, a decision that sparked jubilation among Oilers fans.

Pythons Protest Over 'Irregularities'

On Saturday, Oct. 11, the Pythons informed the LBA of their decision to suspend participation in the league, citing what they described as "persistent irregularities in match officiating" and the league's "failure to take corrective measures."

"We are particularly concerned about the persistent irregularities in match officiating and the apparent failure of league management to take corrective measures, issues that undermine the principles of fair play, trust, and transparency," the team wrote in its letter to the LBA.

Despite acknowledging receipt of the complaint, the LBA proceeded with the scheduled fixture. In a response issued Sunday, LBA President Abraham Samukai urged the Pythons to appear, saying the league was pressed for time and could not accommodate delays.

"We are unable and also against time for the participation of our champions to the BAL Road 2025," Samukai stated.

Mixed Messages from LBA

However, an official statement released Monday appeared to contradict Samukai's comments. The LBA claimed the Pythons' absence occurred "without prior official communication or justification," describing it as "concerning" and subject to further review.

Records show this was not the team's first protest. On Oct. 2, the Pythons accused referees Abraham Freeman and Zwannah Taylor of biased officiating in several games involving the Oilers.

"During the regular season and the just-ended Big Six, both of them officiated our games with LPRC Oilers, and their officiating was nothing short of cheating," the team alleged.

The Oilers, for their part, also filed a complaint on Oct. 6 against referee Othello Sadat Shaka, alleging a conflict of interest after Game 1 of the finals. The club claimed Shaka was employed by one of the Pythons' coaches.

LBA Cites Forfeit Rule

Despite protests from both finalists, the LBA did not reassign any referees ahead of Game 4. Asked which regulation the Pythons violated by not appearing, LBA Secretary General Calvin Diggs did not cite a specific rule but maintained that "failure to show up automatically awards points to the opposing team."

The LBA said the matter remains under review but confirmed that the championship result stands. The LPRC Oilers are now set to represent Liberia in the upcoming BAL Road 2025 continental qualifiers.

