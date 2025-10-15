Liberia: House Reviews Bill Seeking to Bar Active Officials From Serving On Government Institutions' Boards

CAPITOL HILL — The Plenary of the House of Representatives has mandated its Committees on Judiciary and Good Governance to review a proposed legislation that seeks to prohibit active government officials from serving on the boards or management of public institutions.

The draft law, titled "An Act to Prohibit Active Government Officials from Serving on the Boards or Management of Any Public Institution, and to Establish a Framework for Independent Supervision and Transparent Oversight," was submitted Tuesday by Maryland County District #2 Representative Anthony F. Williams during the House's first day sitting of the 3rd Quarter of its 2nd Session.

The bill, according to Rep. Williams, aims to enhance accountability, transparency, and institutional effectiveness by separating political control from administrative oversight in state-run entities.

Bill Seeks Stronger Governance and Independence

In his communication to the House, Rep. Williams outlined five objectives intended to strengthen governance in public institutions:

1. Effectiveness and Quality Oversight - Ensuring that public institutions are properly supervised, efficient, and transparent in decision-making.

2. Conflict of Interest Prevention - Preventing government officials from making decisions that could benefit the agencies or sectors they already lead.

3. Elimination of Double Payments - Avoiding cases where officials receive multiple forms of compensation for similar roles.

4. Job Creation - Creating new professional opportunities by allowing qualified citizens outside of government to serve.

5. Creation of Funding Opportunities - Enabling independent board members to attract external support and partnerships for state institutions.

Following deliberations, Plenary voted to forward the proposed law to its joint committees for further review and to report back within two weeks.

Williams: "Ministers Are Overstretched and Ineffective"

Explaining the intent of his proposal, Rep. Williams said the bill addresses a persistent governance problem where cabinet ministers and senior government officials are appointed to chair or serve on multiple public boards, often to the detriment of the institutions they oversee.

He pointed out that such overlapping responsibilities hinder effectiveness and transparency, noting that officials often lack the time to perform meaningful oversight.

"For example, the Minister of Agriculture chairs the boards of LACRA, the Cooperative Development Agency, and the Fisheries Authority. Similarly, the Minister of Education serves as the board chair for the Commission on Higher Education," Williams told his colleagues.

"When these ministers are constantly engaged with their primary ministries or traveling abroad, it weakens the operations of these institutions. There is no effectiveness. Reports and documents go unscrutinized because they don't have the time," he said.

Conflict of Interest and Double Payment Cited

The Maryland lawmaker also argued that the current system allows conflicts of interest in financial decision-making.

He cited the example of budget deliberations where a minister might favor allocations to their own ministry rather than to the semi-autonomous agency they chair.

"There are cases where a minister controls millions of dollars under his ministry and still chairs another entity that needs support. When decisions are made, the bias is clear," Williams said. "This creates an environment where fairness and transparency are compromised."

Rep. Williams further noted that although an executive order once barred ministers and directors from collecting board fees, the practice continues indirectly.

"They no longer take the board fee as a separate payment, but it's passed through other allowances like transportation and scratch cards. It's double payment and a burden on government," he explained.

Job Creation and Independent Oversight

The proposed law, Williams emphasized, would open opportunities for qualified Liberians to serve in governance roles without being tied to government positions.

"There are competent and educated people with master's and PhD degrees who are unemployed," he said. "Meanwhile, one government official sits on four or five boards. We're saying, Mr. President should continue to appoint under Article 54, but let those appointees be independent persons who can give time and deliver results."

He added that independent board members would also help attract new funding opportunities for agencies. "An independent person can travel, advocate, and seek support for an institution. But a sitting official will naturally promote their own ministry's interest," he stated.

The House's Joint Committees on Judiciary and Good Governance have two weeks to conduct consultations and present recommendations to Plenary. If passed, the proposed legislation would require that future presidential appointments to public boards exclude current government officials.

Rep. Williams clarified that the law would not be retroactive. "Those already serving will complete their terms, but moving forward, appointments should conform to this new standard," he said.

The bill, if enacted, could reshape Liberia's governance framework by promoting independence and curbing overlapping roles in public institutions -- a move lawmakers say is intended to strengthen accountability and institutional performance.