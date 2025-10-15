Liberia: Lerc Announces Submission of New Electricity Tariff Proposal By LEC

15 October 2025
The Liberian Investigator (Monrovia)

MONROVIA — The Liberia Electricity Regulatory Commission (LERC) informs the public that the Liberia Electricity Corporation (LEC) has applied for new electricity tariffs for the Commission's approval.

This tariff application process is in line with Section 8.1(2) of the 2015 Electricity Law of Liberia, which states that "a licensee may not charge a customer any other tariff other than that determined or approved by the Regulator." The new tariffs, when approved by the Commission, will cover the period January 1, 2026, to December 31, 2028.

Below is the proposed tariff structure submitted by LEC:

Background

In December 2024, the Commission granted a request from the Interim Management Team (IMT) of LEC to withdraw the Corporation's initial tariff application and resubmit on February 15, 2025. LEC had informed the Commission that the previous submission coincided with an internal transition, and the IMT was unfamiliar with the tariff application.

Eventually, LEC submitted its new proposed tariffs and structure to the Commission on March 10, 2025. From the date of submission to May 09, 2025, the Commission's Tariff Review team worked closely with LEC to gather all the crucial information needed to begin the tariff review process.

However, on July 4, 2025, LEC's new management team requested the withdrawal of the tariff application and resubmission on September 30, 2025. LEC informed the Commission that this would enable them to align their financial projections with their newly developed strategic plan, incorporate planned capital investment and quantify the impact of new interventions in their proposal.

This request was granted by the Commission and LEC finally submitted its tariff application on September 30, 2025. Upon LEC's submission, the Commission assessed the application and requested additional information required for completeness of the application documents. LEC has now submitted all the additional documents for the Commission to proceed with the tariff review process.

Tariff process

To ensure transparency and public participation, the Commission will organize a series of public hearings, stakeholder engagements, and outreach initiatives.

These forums will allow electricity consumers, policymakers, civil society organizations, and other stakeholders to provide input before a final decision is made by the Commission. LEC's operations cover Montserrado, Grand Cape Mount, Bomi, Rivercess, Grand Bassa and Margibi counties.

"The Commission is committed to ensuring transparency and regulatory best practices throughout the tariff-setting process," stated Hon. Claude J. Katta, Chairman of the Board of Commissioners.

