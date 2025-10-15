Liberia Ascends to Ecosai Chairmanship

The Auditor General of Liberia, General, P. Garswa Jackson, has been elected Chairman of the Economic Community of West African States Supreme Audit Institutions (ECOSAI) for a two-year term. His election was unopposed by twelve of his peers during the Third Meeting of the ECOWAS Organization of Supreme Audit Institutions held in Accra, Ghana, from October 7th to 11th, 2025.

Jackson succeeds Johnson Akuamoah Asiedu, the Auditor General of Ghana.

At the meeting, Auditor General Jackson presented on the implementation of an Audit Follow-up Mechanism designed in line with International Organization of Supreme Audit Institutions (INTOSAI) principles and Liberia's Public Financial Management framework to ensure that audit recommendations are systematically tracked, monitored, and acted upon.

This system aims to improve accountability, compliance, and audit effectiveness by tracking and acting on audit recommendations.

The presentation outlined key components such as a corrective action plan, audit recommendation tracker, follow-up dashboards, and collaboration with key stakeholders including the Public Accounts Committee, Internal Audit Agency, and Ministry of Finance.

Those tools and processes, according to him, aimed to strengthen accountability, promote compliance, and improve audit effectiveness across government entities.

The presentation received positive feedback from members who emphasized the importance of institutional ownership, enforcement, and executive support in ensuring the implementation of audit recommendations.

Some noted that because of a lack of institutional ownership and limited enforcement, the adoption of audit recommendations is still low throughout the region. Citing Ghana's experience, where robust government support--including the president's pledge to create commercial courts for audit-related cases--has enhanced compliance and resulted in fund recoveries, the auditor-general of Ghana underlined the significance of executive buy-in in attaining results.

Others agreed that maintaining inter-institutional cooperation and political will is essential to guaranteeing the prompt and successful execution of audit recommendations.

His colleagues commended the insightful deliberations on how structured follow-up systems can improve audit impacts across the region.

Auditor General Jackson's colleagues appreciated his insights and tools, and at the end of the comprehensive and practical presentation, decided to adapt them for use in other member nations.

Additionally, other topics discussed at the meeting included the ECOWAS Levy Audit, the Member State 4.5% Community Levy Subvention Audit, and Collaborative Audit Planning of the ECOWAS Community Levy.

Meanwhile, Auditor General Jackson was also elected as Chairman, with auditors from Guinea-Bissau and Benin chosen as first and second vice chairpersons, respectively.