Liberia: Ivanhoe Liberia Awaits Legislative Ratification to Kickstart Mining and Infrastructure Projects

As the Liberian Legislature prepares to deliberate on the ratification of the Ivanhoe Liberia agreement expected to be submitted by President Joseph N. Boakai, Sr., two senior executives of the company have outlined Ivanhoe Atlantic's readiness to commence large-scale operations immediately after approval, marking a major milestone in Liberia and Guinea's cross-border mining and infrastructure collaboration. The Agreement signed with Liberia is expected to generate over US$1.8 billion in revenues to the Government during the life of the Concession.

During an interview with the Daily Observer, Ivanhoe Atlantic's Country Manager Henrique Caine and Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, Kevin Mclean, detailed the company's vision and the broader implications of opening Liberia's railways for multiple users beyond the iron ore sector.

According to Caine, several key preparatory works have already been completed in anticipation of the agreement's ratification. These include the phase-one Definitive Feasibility Study (DFS) and the Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA). The ESIA report has been submitted to Liberia's Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for permitting. In addition, the Company is actively engaged with the National Port Authority on its operational and marine logistics plans for the Port of Buchanan.

"In the background, while negotiations were ongoing, a lot of technical groundwork was being done," Caine said. "Our ESIA work has been concluded and presented to the EPA. We've also launched expressions of interest for major infrastructure works including road construction from the Guinea border to Tokadeh in Nimba, and logistics and marine works at the Port of Buchanan. Several Liberian as well as foreign companies have already responded and been evaluated."

With legislative ratification, Ivanhoe says it will immediately move to select contractors and commence construction activities across three key zones: the mine site in Guinea, the transport corridor in Nimba County, and the Port of Buchanan with visible progress expected in the first quarter of 2026. "2026 is our Phase 1 construction year."

Caine emphasized Ivanhoe's commitment to local content and employment, noting that recruitment plans are being developed to include qualified Liberians. "We are already compiling CVs from Liberians at home and abroad who've expressed interest in joining the project. Our HR policies are finalized, and we are 'shovel-ready' to begin operations as soon as we're ratified," he said.

He added that while some specialized technical expertise will initially come from abroad, the company is prioritizing local employment and contracting opportunities wherever feasible.

Caine also commented on Liberia's ongoing efforts to reform and regulate its rail infrastructure, a process that has seen multiple Executive Orders, including Executive Orders 112 and 136, laying the groundwork for an independent rail authority.

"This is new for Liberia having a rail authority managing national rail assets under an independent operator model," he explained. "Ivanhoe is not directly coordinating the authority's setup but will be one of its key users, paying fees like all other users. The government's commitment to establishing a modern, multi-user rail system is a forward-looking move that benefits everyone."

He confirmed that Ivanhoe's agreement allows operations under the current system, with the flexibility to transition later when the independent operator framework becomes active.

Also speaking, Mr. Kevin Mclean, the Chief Operating Officer for Ivanhoe Atlantic, highlighted the company's investment readiness, saying ratification will immediately trigger final investment decisions by its board and financing partners.

"We move fast. Once ratified, we can present to our board, close financing, and bring in our investors, many of whom are already in our data room and enthusiastic about the project," Mclean stated. "By quarter one next year, you'll see us in boots and jeans, not suits. Construction will begin in earnest across the mine, rail, and port."

According to him the multiplier effect will ripple far beyond the mining sector. "Once workers start earning stable incomes, they invest in housing, transportation, and small enterprises," he said. "That's how economic transformation begins from one secure job to a chain of community businesses."

He added that the Ivanhoe project is viewed by investors as a strong infrastructure-driven venture with manageable risk and strong economic prospects for Liberia.

With legislative ratification pending, both executives reaffirmed Ivanhoe's commitment to transparency, collaboration, and shared development with the Liberian government and people, noting that Ivanhoe is ready to move quickly into construction once the agreement is approved.

"The ratification of our agreement not only signals the start of operations but also Liberia's readiness to modernize its infrastructure and attract responsible investors," Caine concluded. "We're ready, Liberia is ready, and together we can make this a success story."

The Ivanhoe Liberia Project is a transnational iron ore development initiative connecting mining operations in Guinea to Liberia's Port of Buchanan via an upgraded rail corridor through Nimba County. The project is expected to generate approximately two thousand jobs at its peak, with many in construction activities over multiple phases, and hundreds in direct employment. This will expand Liberia's infrastructure base and strengthen the country's position as a regional hub for mining logistics.

The National Legislature, which resumed last Friday, began official work on Tuesday, October 14, 2025, for the final quarter of 2025. According to Caine, the Legislature is essentially finally picking up where it left off in 2022, when both Liberia and Guinea entered into a Bilateral Implementation Agreement allowing for iron ore from the Nimba region in Guinea to be shipped through Liberia. "This is essentially the commercial agreement called for in that Bilateral Implementation Agreement, which was ratified by the Liberian National Legislature and the Guinean Parliament," says Caine.