Liberia: LEC, Sgtpl Sign 40mw Thermal Power Plant Deal

The Liberia Electricity Corporation (LEC) has taken a major step toward strengthening the country's electricity supply with the signing of a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with Société Générale des Travaux Publics L'Éclair (SGTPL) for the development of a 40-megawatt (MW) thermal power plant.

The landmark agreement, signed on Friday, October 10, 2025, at the LEC Headquarters in Waterside, Monrovia, was executed by Mr. Mohammed M. Sherif, Managing Director of LEC, alongside Mr. Abdoul Karim Coulibaly, President Director General/CEO of SGTPL, and Mr. Alou Badra Diarra, Project Director.

The partnership represents a critical milestone in Liberia's efforts to modernize its power sector, increase domestic energy generation, and reduce seasonal electricity shortages.

Under the agreement, SGTPL, a reputable Independent Power Producer (IPP) with a proven track record in energy infrastructure, will fully finance, develop, and operate the 40MW thermal facility.

The plant will be constructed at the existing LEC thermal plant site at Point Four, Bushrod Island, and is expected to be completed and fully operational within seven months. Preliminary technical mobilization has already begun, including site preparation, logistics coordination, and detailed planning.

Liberia has historically relied heavily on hydropower from the Mt. Coffee Hydropower Plant, which experiences reduced output during the dry season due to low water levels. This seasonal dependency has often led to electricity shortages, affecting both households and industrial operations. The new thermal plant will provide a reliable alternative source of power, helping to stabilize the national grid and meet the growing demand for electricity across the country.

In addition, LEC is expected to sign a separate agreement with Release Utilities Africa Holding B.V. for the development of a 23.75MW solar power plant with 10MWh battery storage near the LEC Schiefflin Substation along the Roberts International Airport corridor.

This solar project, to be executed within 64 weeks, will complement the thermal plant by adding clean, renewable energy to Liberia's electricity mix, reducing the country's reliance on fossil fuels and minimizing greenhouse gas emissions.

Speaking on the PPA, Mr. Sherif emphasized the project's significance for Liberia's energy sector:

"This partnership represents a major leap forward for our power sector. It aligns with our long-term goal of achieving energy sovereignty and building a resilient, diversified energy mix capable of supporting national development."

The thermal and solar plants are expected to improve the reliability and affordability of electricity, reduce seasonal shortages, and meet growing industrial and commercial demand. Experts also note that the projects will stimulate economic activity, create jobs, and contribute to a sustainable energy future for Liberia.

The initiatives reflect LEC's and the Government of Liberia's commitment to modernizing the national power sector, ensuring that Liberians have access to reliable, affordable, and sustainable electricity throughout the year.