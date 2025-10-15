Liberia: Ngafuan Rallies MFDP Staff for Integrity, Discipline, and Efficiency

Liberia's Minister of Finance and Development Planning, Augustine Kpehe Ngafuan, has issued a clarion call for integrity, accountability, and collaboration across all levels of the Ministry, urging staff to uphold the highest ethical and professional standards as custodians of the nation's financial resources.

Speaking at the close of the Ministry's three-day Strategic Plan (2025-2030) Retreat held at the Ambassador Hotel in Unification Town, Minister Ngafuan emphasized that financial governance demands unwavering integrity and transparency -- virtues that are indispensable to public trust.

"Public service, especially within the Ministry of Finance, demands integrity and transparency," Minister Ngafuan said. "Some of you who work diligently will still be called thieves. It's one of the occupational hazards of working in this Ministry -- but don't let that shake your resolve. Just don't be a thief."

The retreat, held under the theme "Transforming Priorities into Strategies: Pathway to Efficient Service Delivery," brought together senior officials and technical staff to align institutional priorities with the Government of Liberia's ARREST Agenda (Agriculture, Roads, Rule of Law, Education, Sanitation, and Tourism).

Reaffirming the Ministry's pivotal role in managing Liberia's fiscal and development programs, Minister Ngafuan reminded staff of the profound responsibility that comes with overseeing public funds.

"We are the custodians of the nation's resources -- the ones who take care of the country's bananas. Because of that, we cannot be monkeys," he said humorously, drawing laughter and applause from participants.

He called for stronger internal control systems, improved documentation, and expanded use of technology to strengthen transparency, prevent financial misuse, and enhance service delivery.

Minister Ngafuan also underscored the importance of teamwork, discipline, and mutual respect, noting that effective governance depends on collaboration across all levels of the institution.

"Sometimes we focus on those above or below us and forget about those beside us -- the horizontal relationships," he said. "It's those around you who often help you move forward."

Although not physically present during the morning sessions, the Minister said he had monitored the discussions virtually and was impressed by the quality of presentations.

"I followed the session virtually -- watching with pride as you proved that this Ministry is strong, not dependent on any one individual," he said. "You are the giants whose shoulders I stand on."

Minister Ngafuan encouraged participants to make the new strategic plan a "living document" -- one that reflects not just institutional ambitions, but also the spirit of collaboration and reform.

"Backstop each other -- don't backstab," he urged. "Let's stay faithful to the big goals: improving roads, energy, and economic management. Let's continue to think big and act with integrity. Liberia depends on us."

Earlier, Deputy Minister for Fiscal Affairs Anthony G. Myers likened the Ministry to the "heart of government," stressing that its efficiency directly determines the performance of the entire public sector.

"The heart pumps blood to every part of the body," he said. "If the heart slows down, the brain slows down, and the entire system suffers. That's the same way the Ministry of Finance operates -- if we delay, the whole government slows down."

Deputy Minister for Administration Bill McGill Jones described the retreat as "a moment for reflection and recalibration," commending staff for their continued commitment and professionalism throughout the planning process.

"Today, we gather to reflect on where we are, where we want to go, and how we intend to get there," Hon. Jones said. "This process began with us through internal reviews, lessons from the last strategic plan, and new ideas. But it extends beyond us -- to our partners, development institutions, and the Liberian people."

Meanwhile, Acting Deputy Minister for Budget and Development Planning, Hon. Sarah McGill Mulbah, praised the retreat for fostering teamwork and cross-departmental collaboration.

"This strategic retreat has given us a chance to know one another beyond titles and office spaces," she noted. "For once, we're not just working in silos -- we're sharing ideas and building coordination."

She emphasized that the new plan must deliver measurable outcomes that directly improve the lives of ordinary Liberians.

The MFDP's Strategic Planning Retreat marks a critical milestone in repositioning the Ministry to more effectively lead fiscal reforms and development coordination under the ARREST Agenda (2025-2029).

Through its new six-year Strategic Plan, the Ministry aims to enhance fiscal discipline, improve resource mobilization, and strengthen coordination between government institutions and development partners.

Minister Ngafuan's closing message left participants with a renewed sense of purpose and responsibility:

"Let's continue to think big, act with integrity, and work together for the good of Liberia. Our country's future depends on the work we do here."