Liberia: Ecobank Liberia Champions Inclusive Learning

Ecobank Liberia, an affiliate of the leading pan-African banking group, the Ecobank Group, celebrated its thirteenth annual Ecobank Day on 11th October on the theme 'Enabling Inclusive Learning for all.' This theme reflects Ecobank's conviction that every child - including those with disabilities -- should have equitable access to education.

The program, held at Riverview International Christian Academy (RICA) in Ganta, Nimba County, marked a significant milestone in the bank's ongoing commitment to transforming education across Liberia and Africa - at- large.

Launched in 2013, Ecobank Day is the Group's flagship corporate social responsibility initiative, mobilizing employees, the Ecobank Foundation, and partners around critical causes such as health, education, and youth empowerment. It reflects the Group's commitment to sustainable development and community empowerment.

The 2025 edition was particularly meaningful as it marks Ecobank's 40th anniversary, celebrating 40 years of innovation, growth, and commitment to Africa's development.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Speaking at the program, Madam Salamata Diallo, Managing Director of Ecobank Liberia, emphasized the importance of inclusive learning and the role of technology in bridging educational gaps. This year's theme, "Enabling Inclusive Learning for All," aligns with the final phase of Ecobank's three-year campaign, Transforming Africa Through Education.

"Far too often, children, especially those with disabilities are marginalized, not due to a lack of ability, but because the systems around them have not evolved to meet their learning needs. Thanks to advancements in technology, we now have the tools to change that narrative," Madam Diallo stated.

She named AI-powered platforms, text to speech software, and speech recognition tools as gateways to learning, confidence, and inclusion.

As part of the celebration, Ecobank Liberia officially dedicated and turned over a newly refurbished and fully equipped IT laboratory to RICA. The lab features modern computers, desks, chairs, and Air Conditions, amongst others designed to support both general and assistive learning technologies.

This initiative follows similar projects completed at Gray D. Allison High school and D. Tweh High School in Monrovia, in previous editions of Ecobank Day.

The event was graced by dignitaries including Mr. Africanus Dolo, Administrative Assistant, City Mayor of Ganta; Dr. Sei Buor, CEO of RICA; and Mr. Amos Suah, PTA President and former City Mayor, Ganta.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Company By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Also in attendance were Ecobankers, Administrative Staff of RICA, Students, Parents, and members of the media.

The Managing Director extended her heartfelt thanks to the school administration for their partnership and to Ecobank staff for their volunteerism and dedication to making inclusive learning a reality.

"To the students of RICA: your dreams and your voices inspire us. Education is your foundation, and you deserve every opportunity to succeed," she added.

Over the years, Ecobank Day has evolved into one of the continent's most impactful CSR traditions, addressing various social challenges.

Since its inception, it has focused on causes such as education for young people in Africa in 2013; malaria prevention and control in 2014; ensuring that every African child deserves a better future in 2015; ICT education in schools and improving maternal health in 2016; safe water management in 2017; and support to orphanages in 2018.

It then ran a three-year campaign on non-communicable diseases, focusing on cancer in 2019, diabetes in 2020, and mental health in 2021.

The following years highlighted financial inclusion under the theme "Leave No One Behind" in 2022, before transitioning into the current three-year campaign on transforming Africa through education, with focuses on "Excel with Digital Skills" in 2023, "Ignite Learning with AI" in 2024, and "Enabling Inclusive Learning for All" in 2025.