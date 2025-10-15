Liberia: Plug the Leaks Before We Talk About Growth

editorial

When Integrity Watch Liberia's Executive Director Harold Aidoo addressed the 13th Pan-African Conference on Illicit Financial Flows and Taxation in Johannesburg, his warning cut to the heart of Liberia's fiscal dilemma: we are losing far more than we collect.

Ninety percent of Liberia's artisanal gold, he said, leaves the country illegally. Some multinational mining companies have declared zero profits for more than two decades, paying no corporate income tax. Billions of dollars in potential revenue vanish each year through smuggling, transfer mispricing, and institutional neglect. Against that backdrop, the government's goal of mobilizing US$1 billion in domestic revenue sounds less like an ambition and more like a contradiction.

Liberia does not suffer from a shortage of natural wealth. It suffers from a failure to manage what it already owns. While the Liberia Revenue Authority urges citizens to become more tax-compliant, the real hemorrhage occurs at the top--where weak oversight and political protection allow powerful actors to move value out of the country with impunity.

Illicit financial flows are not a mystery; they are an organized system. From the mine site to the port, every weak institution becomes an open valve. Customs officers are bribed to look away; exporters undervalue shipments; concessionaires inflate operational costs to erase taxable profits. Over time, the legal framework itself becomes part of the problem--outdated, fragmented, and unenforced.

Aidoo's message from Johannesburg echoes the 2015 Mbeki Report, which estimated that Africa loses US$88 billion annually through illicit outflows. Liberia's share, though never quantified precisely, is plainly devastating. Each smuggled ounce of gold and each unpaid royalty represent another classroom unfinished, another hospital without medicine, another community abandoned.

The hemorrhage persists because corruption makes it profitable. As Aidoo observed, when someone owes US$50 million in taxes but can bribe an official with US$500,000 to avoid it, the arithmetic of greed defeats the arithmetic of growth.

This is not merely a fiscal failure -- it is a moral one. Institutions mandated to enforce the law often serve as accomplices to its violation. Oversight agencies compete for jurisdiction rather than coordinate their mandates. Ministries act as revenue collectors instead of regulators. In such an ecosystem, honest compliance becomes an act of self-punishment.

The path forward must begin with enforcement, not exhortation. Before the government widens the tax net, it must mend the holes in the system:

Conduct a comprehensive audit of concession agreements, prioritizing those that have yielded no corporate income tax for years.

Digitize and cross-link data among the LRA, Mines & Energy, and Finance Ministry so that export declarations, customs clearances, and royalty payments can be reconciled in real time.

Empower the Financial Intelligence Unit to trace illicit flows and prosecute enablers, both public and private.

And finally, publish revenue data so citizens themselves can monitor what comes in and what goes out.

Integrity Watch's Illicit Financial Flow Policy Tracker, now being developed with government partners, is a good start. But the tracker must lead to action--prosecutions, policy reform, and restitution. Otherwise, it becomes just another dashboard of despair.

Every administration in Liberia's recent history has promised economic transformation. Yet transformation will remain a slogan until fiscal integrity becomes national policy. Infrastructure, education, and healthcare cannot be financed with leakage and lip service.

To reach US$1 billion in revenue, Liberia must first stop losing the billions it never counts. The nation's fiscal arteries are open wounds; plugging them is not optional--it is existential.

Growth is not measured by how much a government collects, but by how much it keeps and invests for its people. Before we talk about growth, we must first talk about honesty.

A country that cannot protect its wealth cannot finance its future.