Liberia: Sierra Leone Dominates Liberia Marathon, Samura Smashes Course Record

The 2025 Liberia Full Marathon proved to be an overwhelming display of regional athletic power on Sunday, as runners from Sierra Leone delivered an unprecedented performance, sweeping all eight elite podium positions. At the heart of the victory was a course-shattering run by Amadu Sajor Samura, who not only claimed the men's title but rewrote the record books at the Samuel Kanyon Doe Sports Stadium finish line.

Record-Breaking Men's Race

The men's Full Marathon was set up for drama, but Samura turned it into a coronation. He clocked a blistering new course record time of 02:47:30, securing the $700 US prize and leaving the competition reeling.

The early stages saw a tight lead pack, but Samura made his decisive, race-winning move exactly at the 8-kilometer mark. He surged away, immediately fracturing the field and forcing his compatriots to chase. Despite the route's notorious hills and occasional traffic paths--conditions Samura later described as challenging and humid--he maintained his relentless pace through the final mile.

Samura led a complete Sierra Leonean podium sweep: Sorie Semion Sesay took second with a time of 02:49:59, narrowly holding off Lamarama Saw, who finished third in 02:51:18. Liberian hopeful Alexander Autto faded after the 8km break, settling for a commendable fifth place.

Kamara Leads the Women's Breakthrough

The women's elite division saw an equally dominant performance from Sierra Leone's young star, Mary Kamara, achieving a major breakthrough victory. Kamara controlled the race from start to finish, crossing the line with a winning time of 03:44:11.

The podium followed a familiar pattern, with compatriot Adama Kamara securing second place in 03:56:11. The only runner to break the Sierra Leonean monopoly on the top spots was Liberia's consistent performer, Lucy Massaquoi, who battled to claim a crucial third-place finish with a time of 04:27:46.

This marks the third time in four years that Sierra Leone has successfully secured a double sweep of the top men's positions, firmly establishing their supremacy in the West African long-distance running circuit.

"I'm really happy to have won the race and set a new record," Samura said after the race, noting the impact of the environment. "The weather was quite humid today and that contributed to the slightly slow time, but in all it was not too bad."