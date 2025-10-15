Liberia: Public Works Halts Musa Bility's Bridge Project in Bong.

Bong County — The Ministry of Public Works has halted construction works on a major bridge project in Gbarnga, Bong County, reportedly financed by businessman and political leader Musa Hassan Bility, citing the absence of official approval and technical clearance.

According to a communication dated October 6, 2025, and addressed to Hon. J. Marvin Cole, the Ministry expressed deep concern that the bridge construction was launched without prior consultation, design submission, or technical validation actions which contravene established public infrastructure development protocols.

The letter, signed by Public Works Minister Roland Layfette Giddings, emphasized that while community-driven development efforts are highly commendable, no individual, institution, or political actor is permitted to undertake public construction works without the Ministry's authorization.

"The Ministry appreciates every initiative aimed at enhancing community infrastructure and local development. However, proceeding without due approval undermines the statutory role of the Ministry and poses potential engineering, environmental, and safety risks," the Minister cautioned.

Minister Giddings reaffirmed that under Liberian law, the Ministry of Public Works holds the exclusive mandate for the planning, design review, and supervision of all public infrastructure nationwide. He therefore ordered an immediate suspension of all ongoing works pending the submission and approval of technical documents.

The halted bridge project, which aims to connect several key neighborhoods including Civil Compound, Brooklyn Community, Gboveh Hill, and Jorkpenmue, was launched in a well-publicized ceremony attended by Representative Marvin Cole and Mr. Bility, Political Leader of the Citizens Movement for Change (CMC).

Though the initiative has been widely praised for its developmental intent, the Ministry insists that adherence to engineering standards, environmental safeguards, and fiscal accountability mechanisms must remain non-negotiable in all public infrastructure projects.

"This enforcement action is not meant to discourage development but to ensure that every project across Liberia meets quality, safety, and sustainability benchmarks," Minister Giddings noted.

The Ministry further assured that once the appropriate designs and technical details are submitted, it stands ready to provide full professional guidance and support to ensure the project meets national standards.

Copies of the communication were also forwarded to House Speaker Hon. Richard Koon and Bong County Superintendent Madam Loleyah Hawa Nomis, given the involvement of both legislative and local authorities in the matter.

As the debate around the halted bridge continues, citizens of Gbarnga remain hopeful that proper procedures will soon pave the way for a compliant and community-transforming infrastructure project.