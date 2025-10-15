Liberia: Unity Party Announces 'Green Day'

Monrovia — The ruling Unity Party (UP) has announced a what it called "National Green Day" or homecoming day here, in an effort to increase its political vibrancy and surveillance for long-lasting state power.

The Unity Party said they have been in power in Liberia for over 200 years.

Making the pronouncement on Tuesday, UP National Chairman, Rev. Luther Tarpeh, said strategy policy reform, infrastructure development, and membership expansion are key pillars of the homecoming.

"I stand here today on behalf of the leadership of the Unity Party to announce to the nation that the Unity Party is about to lay a strong foundation of political vibrancy.

On December 6, this country is going to feel the weight of the Unity Party, because we are going to hit the ground running", Chairman Tarpeh said.

According to him, this period will focus on positioning the ruling party for long-term political vibrancy and sustainability, with the "Green Day" marking a significant step toward revamping the party.

"On December 6, we will acquire great things, achieving great milestones for our party. It's time to establish solid structures and infrastructures."

Tarpeh lauded the party for its resilience over the years, which he noted has kept the UP in governance for years.

According to him, the Unity Party is a resilient party that has navigated through a turbulent period, from relinquishing state power to regaining prominence.

Tarpeh mentioned that the party's strategic alignment, political maturity, and resilience, among others, have kept it where it is today.

"The Unity Party is the only political institution in the history of Liberia that has left state power and returned," he bragged, adding, "We have bridged the storms, come to power ruling for 12 years, and peacefully transitioned."

He emphasized that the Unity Party has maintained its faith in itself, even when it seemed dead and gone, and has now risen to the forefront.

"The Unity Party took over a deficit-ridden, failed state after the civil war and turned things around," Tarpeh recalled.

He said they ensured that Liberia is respected in the international space once again. "We ruled this country for 12 years, and when we lost the election in 2017, everyone thought the Unity Party had died."

Meanwhile, Chairman Tarpeh has reiterated that in the coming days, they will expand their national headquarters on Broad Street, Monrovia, as well as expand county structures and organize fundraising.

"We remain a vibrant and progressive party determined to lead this country for centuries to come," Chairman Tarpeh maintained, in what is clearly seen here as a challenge thrown out to the former ruling CDC of ex-President George Weah.

The UP confined Mr. Weah to a one-time presidency when it won the Presidential runoff in November 2023, much to the disbelief of CDCians, who had fixed their eyes on a two-term Presidency.

Former President Weah has vowed to return to power in 2029 by giving the UP a bloody nose at the ballot box, in a rivalry that is gradually redefining Liberia's political landscape as a two-party state. Editing by Jonathan Browne