Gambia: Eugene S. Young | Chargé d'Affaires

Eugene S. Young, a career member of the Senior Foreign Service, class of Minister-Counselor, is the Chargé D'affaires and interim at the U.S. Embassy in Banjul, The Gambia.

CDA Young served as U.S. Ambassador to the Republic of the Congo from 2022-2025. Previously he served as the Economic Counselor of the U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem, Israel. CDA Young was the Chargé D'affaires a.i. and Deputy Chief of Mission of the U.S. Embassy in Vienna, Austria; the Consul and Senior Civilian Representative of the U.S. Consulate in Herat, Afghanistan; and the Deputy Chief of Mission of the U.S. Embassy in Ljubljana, Slovenia. Earlier, he was the Economic Counselor of the U.S. Embassy in Nairobi, Kenya and the Consul General of the U.S. Consulate General in Durban, South Africa.

Among CDA Young's other assignments, he served as a Special Assistant in the Office of the Deputy Secretary of State, as a Senior Watch Officer in the State Department's Operations Center, and as a desk officer for Hungary in the State Department's Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs. He was also a Sanctions Officer at the U.S. Mission to the United Nations and served on the Economic Policy Staff of the State Department's Bureau of African Affairs. Overseas he held assignments at the Embassy in Bratislava, Slovakia, the Embassy in Belgrade and Consulate General Zagreb in the former Yugoslavia, and at the Embassy in Kingston, Jamaica.

CDA Young earned his B.A. degree from Miami University in Oxford, Ohio and an M.A. degree from George Washington University, in Washington, DC. He speaks German, French, Slovene, Slovak and Serbo-Croatian. CDA Young is married to Dr. Zoë Wilson, and they have two children.