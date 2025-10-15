Ghana: Giff, Ezzylinks Crowned Champions of 2025 LCB Corporate Games

The 2025 LCB Corporate Games has ended with the Ghana Institute of Freight Forwarders (GIFF) crowned as Accra Zone champions after a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Unique FC of the Regional Maritime University at the Nii Adjei Krakue II Sports Complex in Tema New Town.

The grand finale of the games, which is the fourth in the series and held on Sunday, October 12, saw Ezzylinks Logistics Company emerge Tema Zone champions following a tense penalty shootout win against Wilmar Africa Ghana Limited.

Korr Bridge finished third in the Accra Zone, and the Tema Metropolitan Assembly took third place in the Tema Zone.

Zonal winners received trophies, medals, and cash prizes, while the runners-up earned medals and cash. The top goalscorer and best goalkeeper also took home cash awards.

Organised by crisis management solutions company LCB Worldwide Ghana Limited, the annual corporate football tournament drew 16 teams across the two zones to foster teamwork, collaboration, and corporate wellness.

Felix Segbaya, Operations Officer at LCB Worldwide Ghana, speaking to the media after the games, expressed the company's satisfaction with the performance of the participating teams and thanked participating companies for their collaboration.

Representatives from the four finalists commended LCB Worldwide Ghana for sustaining a competition that unites stakeholders from the ports, shipping, logistics, and related sectors beyond the confines of work.

This year's edition reaffirmed the spirit of camaraderie and corporate excellence driving Ghana's maritime trade and logistics community, setting the stage for an even bigger and more competitive tournament in the years ahead.