Ghana: Renfag League - Osu Tenashie Trounce LA Old Stars

RAYMOND ACKUMEY — Osu Tenashie Oldies continued their fine form as they swept aside La Old Stars 6-1 in their Match Day 11 clash of the Retired National Footballers Association of Ghana (RENFAG) Oldies League.

Touted as a cliffhanger, the match failed to live up to its billing as the La Oldies, led by former Power FC and Asante Kotoko player Alex Djannie, capitulated in the early minutes. Speedster Laryea Odai, also formerly of Power FC, fired home the opener in the 5th minute.

Ten minutes later, Odai was on the scoresheet again, hitting a volley into the roof of the net before La Oldies' Patrick Kyei pulled one back in the 19th minute.

Tenashie Oldies scored four more goals through Solonon Ayison, Odai, Frederick Kokou, and Mark Addy to climb to second spot in Zone B.

In other Zone B games, La Emmause defeated Scarp Rangers 3-0, while Osu Salem played to a goalless draw with Dansoman Tonny Oldies.

The matches between Rangoon Oldies and Adabraka/Asylum Down Oldies, and Accra East Oldies versus La Salem, were postponed due to rains.

In Zone A, leaders Tema Ex-Footballers maintained their hold at the top of the table with a 3-2 victory over Nungua Veterans. Second-placed Veterans K.F.C defeated Nungua Oldies 2-1 to keep up the chase, while Ashaiman Oldies registered a 6-0 win over East Legon. Nii Laryea Oldies lost 4-0 to Teshie Oldies.

In Zone C, Adenta Oldies defeated Kotobabi Oldies 2-0; Ayawaso K.F.C lost 0-2 to Nima Oldies; Madina Oldies won 4-2 against Achimota Oldies, with Okaikwei Oldies holding Abokobi Oldies to a 3-3 draw.

S.C.C Oldies recorded a 3-1 victory over Accra Old Stars to maintain top spot in Zone D, while Ashiedu Keteke Oldies were held to a 3-3 draw by Ablekuma South.

The matches between Awoshie Oldies and Ablekuma Central Oldies, as well as Nima First Oldies and Nii Sabaah Oldies, were postponed due to poor pitch conditions.