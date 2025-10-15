Ghana: Rev. Minister Wins Gh¢1.2m Grand Prize in Telecel 2moorch Money Promo

SUNYANI — The Makola Market in Accra erupted into cheers and excitement as Reverend Samuel Yaw Essel, a 52-year-old former banker and Reverend Minister, received the grand prize of GH¢1.2 million to climax the Telecel 2Moorch Money Promo.

The Kumasi-based pastor beat millions of subscribers to emerge winner and become Ghana's newest millionaire in the grand draw, marking the end of a four-month nationwide cash rewards campaign by the telecommunications operator.

Over the course of the campaign, Telecel Ghana rewarded over 14,000 Telecel customers with GH₵4.5 million in total cash prizes for daily, weekly and grand draw winners across the length and breadth of Ghana. Every draw was supervised independently by the National Lottery Authority under their Caritas platform, ensuring fairness and transparency.

"Two weeks before the call came, I had a dream. I saw my late father holding a bag full of money. He said he came to give it to me. When I woke up, I prayed and wrote it in my diary. I didn't know how God would do it, but He did," Rev. Essel recounted.

When the official call from Telecel came through, Rev. Essel initially dismissed it as a scam, a reaction shaped by a painful experience, saying "I have fallen victim to scammers before so when Telecel called, I was skeptical. I only believed it when I confirmed the number from their website. That was when I knew it was real and I just shouted, 'God has done it."'

He plans to use the money to complete his home, expand his microcredit business, invest in his children's education, and fulfill his tithe pledge to God.

"I have learned from my mistakes in the past. I will invest wisely this time. My story is a message to the youth: use money with wisdom, respect everyone, and trust in God's timing."

"This campaign is a celebration of customer loyalty, trust and the Ghanaian spirit. The Telecel 2Moorch Money promo has shown that opportunity can reach everyone, everywhere. Beyond rewarding customers, we will continue to invest in better connectivity, innovation, and inclusive experiences that make every Ghanaian feel part of the Telecel story," Aneth Muga, Director of Consumer Business at Telecel Ghana said.

Speaking at the presentation, Marketing Officer of the National Lottery Authority, Bright Ofori, said the telco had shown great fairness and transparency in all their dealings throughout the course of the promo.

"From the first draw to the grand draw, Telecel Ghana has ensured that each single one was fair, open and done under our oversight responsibility," he said.