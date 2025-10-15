Nigeria: Ikuforiji - As Speaker, I Held Tinubu Accountable When He Was Lagos Governor

Former speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Hon. Adeyemi Ikuforiji, has tasked Nigerians to begin to hold their governors and local government chairmen accountable.

He also said the state assemblies in various states of the federation have become so docile, transforming into appendages of the executive arm of the government while refusing to checkmate the excesses of the governors.

Ikuforiji in a chat with newsmen in Lagos on the state of the nation and the economy recalled that as a Speaker under President Bola Tinubu when he was governor of the state, the house regularly called him to account.

He was reacting to the recent verdict of the World Bank, indicating rising poverty level despite the increased economic activities.

However, the former Speaker who gave the President a pass mark on the management of the economy, said Nigerians must begin to look at governance at states and local governments.

According to him, the President deserves distinction with the way he is running the affairs of the nation.

However, he stated that accountability at the state level is lacking as some state governors mismanage their states without being checked by the people, especially the legislative arm.

He said, "The states and LGs collect over 50 per cent of what comes to the centre. We must begin to demand accountability.

"Unfortunately the state houses of assembly now are so weak, they are not able to do anything. Most houses are like apron strings of the executive.

"We must encourage the houses of assembly to be alive to their responsibility."

He recalled that as a Speaker in Lagos for 10 years, he saw himself as the Chief Police Officer of the state, adding, "When Asiwaju was the governor we held him accountable."

The former Speaker also recalled a moment the House of Assembly was unhappy with Tinubu and he invited the lawmakers to his house when his wife, Senator Oluremi Tinubu had prepared food for them.

"When they brought the food, we said we are not hungry and we left," he said, highlighting the level at which they held Tinubu's government accountable.

He insisted that the present government is committed to tackling poverty and social and economic equality, saying a government cannot in two years correct the economic wrong of the past decade.

"Poverty level is still high but Rome was not built in a day. It takes time to correct decades of mistakes and errors. We are in the right direction.

"But we need to re-educate our people, reorientate them to think in the right direction. We should demand accountability from States, LGs. Everyone should create time or demand accountability from state governors. It is high time state governors stopped commissioning boreholes and classrooms.

"Why should a state governor say he's commissioning a five-bedroom block? As a lawmaker myself, I built blocks of classrooms in Epe," he added.

Ikuforiji who is also an economist, said, "When Babatunde Raji Fashola was the governor and the toast of the nation, we did not relent and we still held him accountable. When he was being praised all over the country and all over the world, we held him accountable. Whatever he did, the house would challenge him.

"But here we are, houses of assembly all over the nation not taking their governors to task and we are saying poverty is still high. How won't poverty be high when governors are not doing what they should do to alleviate the poverty? When council chairmen are not doing what they should do to alleviate poverty."

On the 2027 electioneering and the emergence of the opposition coalition, the former lawmaker stated that members of the opposition African Democratic Congress (ADC) are mere noisemakers who cannot challenge the APC's dominance.