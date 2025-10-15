Nigeria: Bandits Kill One, Rustle Cattle in Katsina

Katsina — Bandits have killed one person and rustled dozens of cattle during attacks on several communities in Kankia Local Government Area of Katsina State.

The attack, which occurred on Monday night, claimed the life of one resident and left another injured in Kwadawa community, Gachi Ward. The gunmen, numbering about one hundred, also raided Bogga, a Fulani settlement along the Kankia-Ingawa Road.

Residents of Bogga, Taiba Badole, Arahiya Kwandawa, Rumawa, Gangara, and Rugar Bindo--all in Gachi and Fakuwa/Kafindangi wards--fled their homes in fear of further attacks.

Witnesses said the bandits shifted operations to Kankia after peace accords in neighbouring local governments, extending their attacks to Charanchi and Kusada areas.

Haladu Badole, a resident, said, "Three days ago, we noticed strange movements, and last night they attacked and rustled animals."

Residents appealed to the authorities to deploy more security personnel to protect their communities.

Eastern Kankia had been relatively peaceful until recent isolated attacks in Rimaye, Magam, Sukuntuni, Gyaza, and Kunduru wards.

Police spokesperson, DSP Sadik Aliyu, confirmed the incident, saying investigations are ongoing and efforts are being made to restore peace in the area.